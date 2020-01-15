PRAIRIE GROVE -- The city council missed a deadline to add a question on selling liquor by the drink to the March 3 election ballot, according to a Washington County official.

Jennifer Price, Washington County director of elections, said a liquor by the drink question is a referendum election. State law allows the city council to pass a resolution seeking a referendum election on the issue of liquor by the drink, but the Washington County Quorum Court must pass an ordinance to call the election, she said.

Price said she didn't know Prairie Grove wanted the question on the ballot until she read an article about it in the Jan. 7 Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.

"We'd heard talk about it, but didn't know definitely it was happening," Price said. "I saw it in the paper and thought, 'uhh, I don't have anything.'"

She said she called the city of Prairie Grove and then the county attorney and it was determined the city missed the Washington County Election Commission's Dec. 27 deadline. There was no other way to get the question on the March 3 ballot.

Price said the deadlines for a referendum such as this one are tricky, according to the law. The city and county have a 20-day window to each pass their measure. The Prairie Grove City Council passed its resolution Dec. 16.

The resolution said such an election would only allow liquor sales by the drink in the areas of Prairie Grove that are "wet," meaning they allow the sale of distilled alcohol. The resolution further requested that Washington County Quorum Court issue an order calling the referendum election for liquor by the drink in Prairie Grove.

The Quorum Court met three days later on Dec. 19, but an ordinance calling for a referendum election in Prairie Grove wasn't on the court's agenda.

Steven Parker, Prairie Grove city attorney, said Thursday his intent was to submit the resolution to the county in time for the Quorum Court's Dec. 19 meeting, but he didn't get a signed copy of the resolution until Dec. 23, which he immediately forwarded to the county.

Parker said he thought the Quorum Court could approve an ordinance at its January meeting.

"There was a misunderstanding of the dates for when it needed to be filed and it was missed," Mayor Sonny Hudson said Thursday.

Hudson said Prairie Grove's options are to request a special election or place the referendum on the Nov. 3 election ballot. He said Prairie Grove doesn't plan to pay for a special election.

Parker said he already has the dates written down so the city won't miss its deadline for the November election.

The City Council would pass its resolution calling for a referendum liquor by the drink election Aug. 17. Parker said he plans to leave the meeting with a signed copy.

The Quorum Court would be asked to pass an ordinance Aug. 20 issuing an order to call the election. This would meet an Aug. 25 deadline to get it on the ballot, Parker said.

General News on 01/15/2020