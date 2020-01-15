I hear almost daily, "Where has the time gone?" Here we are, in January of another decade. One thing about January, it is National mail-order gardening month, and right on time, my Spring Burgess garden catalog arrived! Talk about arm-chair gardening!

One thing I can with surety recommend from this catalog is the Prime Ark Blackberry, from the University of Arkansas.

Years ago, my neighbor worked for the U of A and he brought us a hand full of the blackberry sprouts that they were throwing away. I planted them in the corner of the garden, as the rest of the garden was full. They "took off" and for many years enjoyed the large, flavorful, two crops each year, until the water department came through and destroyed them, along with a three-foot diameter elm tree, a pine, all of my garden, including strawberries and three flower beds, and replaced it with very invasive bermuda grass.

Oh, how I miss the garden, every time I open a tin can.

These "Country definitions come to mind."

You know you live in the country when:

Your closet consists of dress jeans for formal occasions and grungy jeans for everyday work.

The main topic of conversation is which breed of bull to buy next season.

You prefer the fragrance of fresh baled hay to the most expensive brand of perfume.

You don't have to buy fertilizer for your garden or flower beds.

There's more cattle medicine in the your refrigerator than food.

You get a tractor for Mother's Day.

