Senior adults age 60 and older in Arkansas are eligible to volunteer to serve as delegates to the 22nd Biennial Silver Haired Legislative Session to be held Aug. 26-27 in Little Rock.

Organizers are seeking one delegate from each Arkansas county. Anyone interested in becoming a delegate should contact the Area Agency on Aging in their county or the Division of Aging, Adult and Behavioral Health Services. County candidates need to circulate qualifying petitions and submit them to their Area Agency on Aging by Feb. 14. Elected delegates will receive training on topics such as the legislative process, how to write bills, and how a bill becomes a law.

The Silver Haired Legislative Session has been conducted biennially since its institution by a 1977 General Assembly resolution. It is one of at least 28 such sessions held throughout the country to give senior citizens a chance to participate in the legislative process. Bills from the session also have an opportunity to be introduced at a regular legislative session and that has occurred several times.

For more information please contact Ronda Gilbert-Hines of the Division of Aging, Adult and Behavioral Health Services at 501-320-6573 or by email, ronda.gilbert-hines@arkansas.gov. Another contact for information is the Area Agency on Aging of Northwest Arkansas at 800-432-9721. You may also access information on the DAAS website at https://humanservices.arkansas.gov/about-dhs/daabhs/shl-2020.

General News on 01/15/2020