What's Happening January 15, 2020 at 4:00 a.m.

LINCOLN

Annual Chamber Banquet

Lincoln Area Chamber of Commerce will sponsor its annual banquet at 6 p.m. Friday, Jan. 31, at Lincoln High cafeteria. Tickets are two for $20 or $12 per person at the door. Guest speakers will be Joe Donaldson, co-owner/president of Sam's Furniture, and state Rep. Charlene Fite. For more information, contact Heather Keenen, 479-824-1030.

PRAIRIE GROVE

State Park Spirit Walk

Prairie Grove Battlefield State Park will sponsor its monthly Spirit Walk, 7-8 p.m., Jan. 18. Participants will experience the sights, sounds and spirit of the park after dark during a .5-mile walk with only a lantern. Tickets are $5 and must be purchased ahead of time at the visitor center.

Afternoon Tea

Don your best hats and dresses for an afternoon tea at the Latta Barn at Prairie Grove Battlefield State Park. Participants will share traditional refreshments, enjoy games and crafts and practice 19th century etiquette. Registration is required and the fee is $8 for adults and $5 for children. Register at the park visitor center, open daily from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

