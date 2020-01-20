MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER/Farmington senior Marqwaveon Watson dives on the floor to disrupt a Hot Springs Lakeside fast-break. Lakeside won 57-54 on Friday during tournament action at Cardinal Arena.

FARMINGTON -- Farmington's boys basketball team couldn't throw a free throw in the ocean and dropped Friday's second-round game in the Tony Chachere's tournament, 57-54, to Hot Springs Lakeside.

At one juncture in the second half Farmington (4-2) missed eight straight free throws. The Cardinals were 4-of-16 in the second half and 11-of-28 for the game.

Lakeside (7-2) didn't exactly put on a free-throw clinic either, choking at the foul line when they had multiple chances to put Farmington away. The Rams were 6-of-10 in the last two minutes and were only bailed out because Farmington faired so poorly.

The game was tight throughout, tied at 19 after one quarter of play and no more than three points separating the teams in the second quarter which ended with Lakeside holding a 31-30 edge.

Sharp-shooting A.J. Winfrey made four treys scoring 12 points and 6-6 sophomore Wylyn Harris had two 3-pointers and 10 points in the first half. Farmington guarded them much better in the second half. The pair shared scoring honors with 18 points apiece for the Rams.

Farmington trailed 42-40 at the end of the third quarter.

Logan Landwehr had 8 points in the game's first 3:34 then didn't score again until making a free throw with 1:52 remaining in the fourth. Before he could attempt his second foul shot, Lakeside junior Tyree Glover decided he had to tie his shoe. Although he was nowhere near the free throw box, officials held up the game. Landwehr allowed himself to be distracted and stepped off the free throw line and missed his second attempt.

Farmington earned a 49-49 tie when Logan Burch knocked down his third 3-pointer with 1:37 to go.

At the other end Farmington's Landwehr was wiped out and knocked to the floor. There was no call for an illegal screen and the man he was guarding, Alveon Harris, was wide-open. He drilled a 3-pointer to put Hot Springs Lakeside up 52-49 at the 1:09 mark. Farmington couldn't answer and the Rams extended their lead to 54-49 at the foul line.

Landwehr finished with 13 to lead the Cardinals scoring twice on driving, twisting bank shots in the final 9.3 seconds. Thompson called time-out and Farmington fouled after both field goals, but Lakeside couldn't ice the game making 2-of-4 charity shots in the double bonus.

With seven-tenths of a second remaining Hot Springs should have perhaps deliberately missed because getting the rebound would have made the clock expire with no time for a shot. Glover, however, sank the second after missing the front end of a double bonus. Farmington in-bounded to Burch, who heaved a desperation 3-point attempt from the backcourt which was too high as the horn sounded.

Lakeside escaped with a 57-54 win.

Lakeside 57, Farmington 54

Lakeside^19^12^11^15 -- 57

Farmington^19^11^10^14 -- 54

Lakeside (4-2): A.J. Winfrey 5 4-5 18, Wylyn Harris 8 0-0 18, Alveon Harris 1 3-5 6, Tyree Glover 1 4-6 6, Seth Poindexter 2 1-3 5, Logan White 1 0-0 2, Jordan Mills 1 0-0 2. Totals 16 11-16 57.

Farmington (3-1): Logan Landwehr 5 1-6 13, Austin Shelley 5 0-5 10, Logan Burch 3 0-0 9, Devonte Donovan 3 0-0 6, Carson Simmons 2 3-3 7, Marqwaveon Watson 0 5-10 5, Riley Funk 1 2-2 4. Totals 19 11-28 54.

3-point Goals -- Lakeside -- 7 (Winfrey 4, W. Harris 2, A. Harris). Farmington -- 5 (Burch 3, Landwehr 2).

Huntsville 55, Cedarville 49

FARMINGTON -- Huntsville scored the last 10 points to defeat Cedarville 55-49 in the second round of the Tony Chachere's Classic at Cardinal Arena. Hunter Davidson scored 21 points for Huntsville while Kolbye Beals had a game-high 25 for the Pirates. Huntsville made 11-of-13 fourth quarter free throws to overcome a 42-37 deficit at the end of the third.

Cedarville^10^20^12^7^--^49

Huntsville^23^8^6^18^--^55

Cedarville (4-6): Kolbye Beals 25, Jacob Kattich 15, Josh Roam 8, Austin Swaim 1.

Huntsville (6-2): Hunter Davidson 21, Kent Mayes 13, Kross Easterling 12, Hayden Dotson 9.

Sports on 01/20/2020