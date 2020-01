Carol Bundsgaard Special to the Enterprise-Leader/Farmington celebrates Colors Day on Friday, Jan. 24. The 2020 Colors Day court includes (front row, from left), Locklyn Abrecht and Landry Thompson; seated, senior queen candidates: Hannah Bruns, Abeni Schlinker, Taylor DeMay and Siana Sisemore; and (back row, from left), sophomore maids Anna Johnson and Lynley Bowen; senior king candidates, Jason Benavides, Colton Kilgore, Jaden Schader and K.J. O'Dell; and junior maids, Maggie Westlin, Cambry Parrish and Brooklyn Moran.

Carol Bundsgaard Special to the Enterprise-Leader/Farmington celebrates Colors Day on Friday, Jan. 24. The 2020 Colors Day court includes (front row, from left), Locklyn Abrecht and Landry Thompson; seated, senior queen candidates: Hannah Bruns, Abeni Schlinker, Taylor DeMay and Siana Sisemore; and (back row, from left), sophomore maids Anna Johnson and Lynley Bowen; senior king candidates, Jason Benavides, Colton Kilgore, Jaden Schader and K.J. O'Dell; and junior maids, Maggie Westlin, Cambry Parrish and Brooklyn Moran.

Carol Bundsgaard Special to the Enterprise-Leader/Farmington celebrates Colors Day on Friday, Jan. 24. The 2020 Colors Day court includes (front row, from left), Locklyn Abrecht and Landry Thompson; seated, senior queen candidates: Hannah Bruns, Abeni Schlinker, Taylor DeMay and Siana Sisemore; and (back row, from left), sophomore maids Anna Johnson and Lynley Bowen; senior king candidates, Jason Benavides, Colton Kilgore, Jaden Schader and K.J. O'Dell; and junior maids, Maggie Westlin, Cambry Parrish and Brooklyn Moran.

Carol Bundsgaard Special to the Enterprise-Leader/Farmington celebrates Colors Day on Friday, Jan. 24. The 2020 Colors Day court includes (front row, from left), Locklyn Abrecht and Landry Thompson; seated, senior queen candidates: Hannah Bruns, Abeni Schlinker, Taylor DeMay and Siana Sisemore; and (back row, from left), sophomore maids Anna Johnson and Lynley Bowen; senior king candidates, Jason Benavides, Colton Kilgore, Jaden Schader and K.J. O'Dell; and junior maids, Maggie Westlin, Cambry Parrish and Brooklyn Moran.

Sports on 01/22/2020