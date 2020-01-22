FILE PHOTO Free dental screenings are one of the many services available for children at the Farmington Back to School Bonanza, held at Farmington United Methodist Church. The 2019 event served 588 children.

EDITOR'S NOTE: Lots of news happened in Lincoln, Farmington and Prairie Grove in 2019.The Enterprise-Leader is highlighting some of the top stories from each community over a three-week period.

New Businesses

The following businesses and offices opened in 2019: Agave's, attorney Joe Woodson, Cross Fit Strong, Owls Nest Flowers and More, Abi Systems LLC, Consignments R Us, Hemp Life, Rejuvenate Massage Therapy, Peddle Pops, Katti Company Market, Ingram Law Firm, Sweet Scoops, MC Electric, Simple Simon's Pizza, Cardinal Nutrition, Selah Spa, STAR Physical Therapy, Dogwood Clothing. (Based on business permits at City Hall).

New City Council Member

Farmington City Council started the year with a new member. Abby Spinks is representing Ward 1, Position 2. She ran unopposed for the position in November 2018, and is serving as an elected official for the first time. Spinks moved to Farmington about three years ago and is a senior accountant with Tyson Foods in Lowell.

Farmington Village

Farmington Village was under construction for most of 2019 and served as the biggest commercial development in town. The development is owned by Larry Bowden with Bowden Properties. In all, Farmington Village has about 4 acres and includes all property from Twin Scissors hair salon at 14 E. Main St., east to the Dollar General property. The new development has 22,000 square feet in the buildings and a total of 95 parking spaces.

Bowden said in 2019 that his goal is to make Farmington Village a "centerpiece" for Farmington and a gathering place for the community.

Farmington Adds Resource Officer

Farmington Police Department met one of its goals in 2019 to add a second school resource officer to its roster. The department has one officer at the high school and another officer at the middle school and junior high school. The School District agreed to pay 80% of the second officer's salary, with the city paying 20%.

Seniors Celebrate 20th Anniversary

Farmington Senior Wellness and Activity Center celebrated its 20th anniversary in April. Mayor Ernie Penn, who was serving as mayor 20 years ago, gave the welcome at the ceremony. Penn recalled that a group of women, with Margaret Moon the leader, had been pushing for a place for senior adults to go. At the time they were meeting in the old police department building and did not have much space.

Chamber Awards

Farmington Area Chamber of Commerce presented the 2018 Citizen of the Year award to Josh Frye, chamber president, during its annual Chamber Member Appreciation Night.

Along with his chamber responsibilities, Frye's full-time job is with First Security Bank in Farmington. He also has served as president of Farmington Area Kiwanis Club and was instrumental in encouraging the Fayetteville Chamber to start a youth leadership program for the smaller high schools in Washington County.

Sherri Gansz and Cardinal Care Center were named the 2018 Business of the Year. Gansz, owner of the center, now has a staff of about 12 who provide services to their clients in many different ways.

Some of the services offered by the staff include yoga, music therapy, dyslexia therapy, individual, family and group therapy, alcohol and drug counseling and flotation therapy.

Video Production/Chamber

Farmington High and Farmington Chamber started a partnership in 2019 to give broadcast journalism students real-life experiences. Students in the class began producing short, high-quality videos to spotlight different businesses that are members of the Farmington Chamber. Businesses highlighted in 2019 were Briar Rose Bakery & Deli and Cardinal Care Center.

New Public Works Building

The city opened a new 11,000-square-foot public works facility on Broyles Street in 2019. The building is on seven acres purchased for $158,000 from Farmington School District. The project cost about $1.26 million, including land, architectural costs and construction costs.

The building has three offices, a restroom and a large conference/breakroom for employees. The main part of the building, however, is a spacious, open area that is 80-feet by 100-feet. A smaller building behind the facility will be used to store materials to remove snow and ice from streets.

City Approves Noise Ordinance

City Council approved a new noise ordinance in 2019 in response to complaints by neighbors on Pine Meadows Drive about loud music on Sunday mornings coming from Brand New Church, located at 271 W. Main St.

Police received about 30 complaints of loud music over many months, according to reports. In May, residents asked the council to approve a noise ordinance.

Farmington police cited two church members in connection with disorderly conduct because of the complaints and loud music. Police have said a citation of disorderly conduct was used because Farmington did not have a noise ordinance.

Police Chief Brian Hubbard said he supported the ordinance and the police department already had an instrument to measure sound. Hubbard noted the ordinance covers all of the city, not one area.

Creekside Park Expansion

Farmington opened its new $2 million expansion of Creekside Park in 2019. The expansion includes a new playground for older kids, two lighted tennis courts and two lighted basketball courts, disc golf course, bathroom facility, pavilion and walking trail.

In addition, the new park area has benches, picnic tables, grills, bike racks, trash cans and lids, a parking lot with 122 parking spaces, landscaping and lighting.

Another major feature of the expansion is a section with 15 Ninja warrior-style fitness stations. It is believed this is the only such station in the state.

Farmington Sports Complex

Farmington High School opened its new $16-million, state-of-the-art sports complex and Cardinal Stadium with a grand opening ceremony held Aug. 15. The public was invited to tour the facilities. The complex has a football/soccer stadium that seats about 3,500 fans, 64,000-square-foot indoor facility, a building with visitor and soccer lockers, concession stand/restrooms, pressbox, track and track pressbox and stands.

The sports complex is the third and final phase of Farmington's high school campus.

Back to School Bonanza

Farmington's 2019 Back to School Bonanza served 588 students from 210 families on Aug. 1. Each year, hundreds of children receive free haircuts, free shoes and socks and other supplies for school. The bonanza is sponsored by Farmington United Methodist Church with help from students, church members, school staff, businesses and people from the community.

Foster Parents Accused Of Maltreatment

Farmington police arrested two foster parents in connection with endangering the welfare of one of their foster children, a 7-year-old boy, according to police reports.

Brien Reed Hall and Veronica Hall, of 12014 Delaney Court in Farmington, were arrested Aug. 27 in connection with first degree endangering the welfare of a minor, a Class D felony.

According to the police report, Detective Justin Collins received an open investigation Aug. 22 from Arkansas Department of Human Services and Arkansas State Police about a minor boy who had been removed that day from his foster home for his own safety. The couple was in the process of adopting the boy and an adoption specialist expressed concerns after observing the child in inadequate health conditions, Collins said.

Enrollment At All Time High

Student enrollment at Farmington schools continues to go up, with the district starting the 2019-20 year at an "all-time high," according to Bryan Law, superintendent of schools.

Farmington started the year with 2,560 students enrolled in the district, 60 more students than the same time last year. Farmington also set another record in 2019. The district ended the 2018-19 school year with 2,511 students. This is the first time, Law said, Farmington has ended a school year with more than 2,500 students enrolled in class.

City OKs Mixed Use Zone

In September, Council members unanimously adopted an ordinance to add a new zoning designation that allows mixed use on undeveloped property.

The ordinance amends the city's zoning regulations to add a Planned Unit Development zoning district to provide for developments that may incorporate residential, commercial and other uses, all coming in as a single unit.

Cell Tower Up, Down, Up

Smith Communications installed a new 150-foot monopole cell tower in Farmington in 2019 but then had to take it down because the concrete foundation had not been inspected as required. The city issued a stop order on the cell tower in a June 18 email to the company.

The city gave Smith Communications the go ahead to put up the tower a second time after inspections by city Building Official Rick Bramall and a third-party inspection.

The tower is located behind Farmington Church of Christ. Verizon will be the main carrier on the tower, according to the company.

Arrest Made In Dental Office Fire

Farmington police arrested Jimmy D. Morell of Farmington on Sept. 10 in connection with commercial burglary and arson following a break-in and fire at River Dental Farmington on Main Street, according to a preliminary arrest report from Farmington Police Department.

The report said that Morell claimed he was upset because the clinic denied him dental care. Morell said he started a fire to "make a point," the report said.

Morell confessed that he went to the dental office around 8 p.m. Sept. 9, threw a cinder block through the window and covered the place with lighter fluid. He told police he set a pillowcase mask on fire and threw it through the busted window to set a fire inside the building, according to the report.

Editorial on 01/22/2020