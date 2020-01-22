FARMINGTON -- Farmington (17-3, 4-0) and Gentry (14-2, 1-2) came into a Tuesday, Jan. 14 conference game with 30 wins between them, something had to give, and Farmington exerted itself winning 61-36.

The Lady Cardinals wasted little time demonstrating their girls basketball prowess by claiming a 16-7 first-quarter lead which they increased to 31-18 at halftime and further expanded to 49-32 at the end of the third quarter.

Mel Owens hit four 3-pointers in the first half for Gentry and finished with 12 points. Farmington took that away in the second half riding Makenna Vanzant's 18 points and Tori Kersey's 14 to remain undefeated in the 4A-1. Vanzant and Trinity Johnson hit treys in the first quarter, but Gentry never knew where the points were coming from. The Lady Cardinals had at least four players score in every quarter. Joelle Tidwell chipped in 8 points, Audrey Culpepper, 6, and Carson Dillard had 5 for Farmington.

Jaiden Wilmoth added 10 points for the Lady Pioneers.

Farmington 61, Gentry 36

Farmington^16^15^18^12 -- 61

Gentry^7^11^14^4 -- 36

Gentry (14-2, 1-2): Mel Owens 4 0-0 12, Jaiden Wilmoth 5 0-0 10, Ahreya Reding 2 2-4 8, Ariel Nix 3 0-0 6. Totals 15 2-4 36.

Farmington (17-3, 4-0): Makenna Vanzant 6 5-6 18, Tori Kersey 7 0-0 14, Joelle Tidwell 4 0-0 8, Audrey Culpeper 3 0-0 6, Carson Dillard 2 0-0 5, Trinity Johnson 1 0-0 3, Kaci Drain 1 2-2 5, Morgan Brye 1 0-0 2. Totals 25 7-8 61.

3-point Goals -- Farmington -- 4 (Vanzant, Trinity Johnson, Dillard, Drain). Gentry-- 4 (Owens 4).

