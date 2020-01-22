FARMINGTON -- Farmington Mayor Ernie Penn gave out an update on upcoming capital improvement projects and residential and commercial growth as part of his State of the City address presented last week during the Jan. 13 City Council meeting.

Five major capital improvement projects will be ongoing in 2020 in Farmington, Penn said.

The fourth phase of the Highway 170 expansion to relocate utilities will start in 2020. The state plans to widen Highway 170 from Main Street to Clyde Carnes Road, about two miles.

The project calls for three 12-foot-wide lanes, sidewalks, curb and gutter and shoulders along the road. The city had to acquire easements from about 63 parcels to relocate utilities.

A plan to widen Double Springs Road from Main Street to Rheas Mill Road and improve drainage along that stretch will go out for bid this year and is scheduled to be completed by October 2020.

Other projects on tap for Farmington include drainage improvements on Garland McKee Road to help prevent or lessen the impact of major flooding in Meadowsweet subdivision.

The city also is expanding Farmington Public Library and will start on its plans to expand the police department's space at City Hall.

Projects completed in 2019 included a major expansion at Creekside Park, a new public works building and several street, drainage and sidewalk projects, Penn said.

In 2019, the city issued 97 new residential building permits valued at $29 million, Penn said. The city issued 10 new residential permits during the first seven days of the new year.

He said residential growth with be "extremely active" in 2020, with 390 residential lots approved, under construction or available for construction. In addition, developments with more than 200 lots are being proposed or are in the planning stage.

"This growth exhibits the confidence that builders have in our city and our system system," Penn said. "Farmington has become a very attractive place for families to locate."

Penn said the city's next growth pattern will be along Highway 170 and in the areas around the new high school campus and its new facilities.

To go along with residential and commercial growth, Penn said the city's fire and police departments will need to continue to grow in personnel "so that our residents will have the added security that Farmington is a safe place to live."

He also said he believes it's important for the city to make a commitment to work with the school, Chamber of Commerce and civil organizations to help make Farmington a more attractive place for families and businesses.

Penn said the 2020 Census is important for the city of Farmington and encouraged public officials and citizens to be involved to make sure everyone is counted. Farmington's population was 5,974, according to the 2010 Census. Its 2018 population has been estimated at 7,200.

"The increase in our population will increase the amount of income that we will be eligible to receive from the state and federal sources," Penn said. "It is imperative that we be aggressive and promote the Census 2020."

In closing, Penn thanked citizens for their continued support of the city.

"I am very proud and honored to be your mayor and I pledge to work hard each and every day to make Farmington a better place," Penn said.

