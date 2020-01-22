MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER Lincoln senior Chase Hutchens scores two of his four first-half points over the outstretched hands of Greenland's 6-6 Jack Quinn. The conference rivals battled it out on Friday at Wolfpack Arena as Lincoln celebrated Colors Day.

LINCOLN -- Greenland pulled away from a halftime tie to spoil Colors Day for Lincoln by beating the Wolves, 67-54, in 3A-1 boys basketball action Friday.

The Pirates outscored the Wolves 37-24 in the second half after getting points from seven different players in the first half including: Sage Austin with 9, all on 3-pointer, and 6 points apiecce from Carter Gobel and Gabe Wilson in the first two quarters.

The first half amounted to something of a shootout with Greenland making six 3-pointers and Lincoln knocking down five treys. Lincoln overcame an early 10-0 deficit to come back and tie a 3A-1 boys basketball game, 30-30, at halftime against Greenland on Friday.

Greenland (9-6, 3-2) got 3-pointers by Sage Austin and Kadden Partain sandwiched around two-point field goals by Jack Quinn, a 6-6 center who narrowly missed scoring on an alley-oop lob in the first half, and Carter Gobel's backdoor layup.

At that juncture Lincoln coach Tim Rich called time-out and the Wolves fought back.

Trey Reed came off a screen to nail a 3-pointer starting a 10-3 Lincoln run over a two minute span that got the Wolves back in the contest.

Austin answered with a trifecta for Greenland, but the Wolves scored the next seven points. Chase Hutchens elevated in the land, Reed hit another trey and Malik Bagsby added a soft jumper after Daytin Davis fought for an offensive rebound then saved the ball back into Bagsby.

Gabe Wilson's putback for Greenland ended the run, but Lincoln's Austin Munyon battled for an offensive rebound. The 6-2 junior wound up flat on his back with the ball in his hands. He found a teammate and Lincoln reset its offense with Eli Rich banking in a 3-pointer off the glass to pull the Wolves within 15-13 at the end of the first quarter.

Reed and Bagsby made trifectas for the Wolves in the second and Hutchens took an in-bounds pass from Davis on a cut to the basket to tie the game, 30-all at halftime. Reed's 3-point shooting equalled that of Austin with both players making a trio of 3-pointers for their respective teams during the first half. Bagsby had 8 points while Rich and Davis each added 5 before halftime.

