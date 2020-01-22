Shelley Williams Special to the Enterprise-Leader/Sophomore maid Trinity Dobbs, daughter of Brandy Dobbs, escorted by Marco Martinez, son of Marco and Maria Martinez; and Sloan Smith, son of Anthony and Cristal Smith.

PRAIRIE GROVE -- School mascot Maverick the Tiger danced as Prairie Grove showcased school spirit during the 2020 Colors Day coronation ceremony prior to basketball games against Gentry at Tiger Arena Friday.

Announcer Doug Smith introduced fans to the 2020 Colors Day Court appearing by class.

Freshman maid Jazmyn Preston, daughter of Darrian and Susan Preston, escorted by Eli Fisk, son of Joshua and Lisa Fisk; and Knox Laird, son of Craig and Tracy Laird.

Freshman maid Brianna Saldana, daughter of Luis and Ana Saldana, escorted by Brendan Bristow, grandson of Dennis and Sharon Carte; and Aiden Jentzsch, son of Kevin and Gena Knight.

Sophomore maid Arianna Harrel, daughter of Andrea Harrel, escorted by Blake Gardner, son of Alan and Janet Gardner; and Landon Semrad, son of Greg and Chrysi Semrad.

Junior maid Delaney Blanchard, daughter of Michael and Shannon Blanchard, escorted by Enrique Nava-Robinson, son of Carrie Robinson; and Jake Webb, son of Kellyray and Lisa Webb.

Junior maid Lexi Light, daughter of Marvin and Stacey Light, escorted by Ethan Gross, son of Gerald and Cori Gross; and Gabe Foster, son of Tony and Cassaundra Barrientez.

Senior maid Aniyah Gibbs, daughter of James and Tesha Bray, escorted by Kade Mitchell, son of Tony and Donna Mitchell; and Carl Von Bergen, son of Guy and Lorevic Von Bergen.

Senior maid Jillian Stark, daughter of Brian and Jenny Stark, escorted by Noah Ceniceros, son of Steve and Stephanie Ceniceros; and John Mayers, son of Morris and Shelley Mayers.

The crowd was asked to stand in honor of 2020 Prairie Grove High School Colors Day queen, Camyrn Gentry, daughter of Greg and Candice Gentry, escorted by the captains of the game, Alex Edmiston, son of Steve and Barbara Edmiston; and Cole Vertz, son of Caleb and Mindy Vertz.

Coming to meet the queen were attendants: Nora Green, daughter of Blu and Meredith Green; and Brooks Taylor, son of David and Ashley Taylor.

