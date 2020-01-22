Wednesday, Jan. 22

Nature Journaling, 2 -- 2:30 p.m. Join a park interpreter to learn about the tradition of journaling by starting a journal of your own. All materials are provided. Meeting place: Cannon Hill on the Battlefield Trail.

Friday, Jan. 24

Emergency Medicine of the Civil War, 11 -- 11:30 a.m. In the aftermath of battles the line between soldiers and civilians blurred as people worked to heal the broken men and broken communities. Come discover the surprising history of emergency medicine, ambulances, and hospitals after the Battle of Prairie Grove. Meeting place: Hindman Hall Museum.

Saturday, Jan. 25

Morning Stroll, 9 -- 9:45 a.m. Meet a park interpreter at Hindman Hall Museum to grab a coffee, then start your morning off on the right foot with a relaxed walk through the park. Meeting place: Hindman Hall Museum.

Civil War Spies, 11 -- 11:30 a.m. Spies played an important role for both the Federal and Confederate armies during the Civil War. Unmask the history of a few undercover characters during this program with park staff. Meeting place: Hindman Hall Museum.

Ladies' Aid Societies, 1 -- 1:30 p.m. Come meet a member of the local Ladies' Aid Society as she prepares a soldier's aid box to send to troops. She will explain her organization's work, the supplies they needed, and the difference they made in their communities. Meeting place: Borden House.

Sunday, Jan. 26

The War of Firsts, 2 -- 2:30 p.m. Join park staff to discover the impacts of the Civil War on our food, clothing, technology, and more. Meeting Place: Hindman Hall Museum.

Tuesday, Jan. 28

Inexplicable Confusion: The Arrival of General Blunt, 2 -- 2:30 p.m. Meet a park interpreter at the Hindman Hall Museum, then travel by vehicle to the west overlook for a 30-minute program on how one mistake may have saved the Federal Army. Meeting Place: Hindman Hall Museum.

Wednesday, Jan. 29

Battle Flags of the Civil War, 2 -- 2:30 p.m. Battle flags used during the Civil War had many names and they also came in a wide variety of designs. Join a park interpreter for a 30 minute program on Federal and Confederate battle flags used during the Battle of Prairie Grove and learn about the design history of the Confederate national flags. Meeting Place: Hindman Hall Museum.

Thursday, Jan. 30

Ozark Communities: Ties that Bind and Unwind, 11 -- 11:30 a.m. During and after the Battle of Prairie Grove, community ties that had strengthened over the past 30-40 years were severed. This activity is ideal for visitors over 12 and will introduce you to the settlement of northwest Arkansas and the changes that occurred in the region in the wake of war. Meeting place: J.P. Shelter.

