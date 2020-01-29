PRAIRIE GROVE -- Basketball kept in its proper priority enhances lives and promotes opportunities while death robs families of valuable teammates in this journey called life.

The latter affects not only the rich and famous such as the Jan. 26 untimely passing of former Los Angeles Lakers 18-time NBA All-Star Kobe Bryant, 41, his teenage daughter, Gianna Bryant, 13; along with seven others including John Altobelli, head baseball coach at Orange Coast College, of Costa Mesa, Calif., his wife, Keri, and their daughter, Alyssa; plus another basketball mom, Sarah Chester, and her 13-year-old daughter, Payton Chester; and the pilot in a fatal helicopter crash.

They were flying by helicopter to a travel ball game Sunday at Mamba Sports Academy in Thousand Oaks, Calif. when the crash occurred at Calabasas, Calif.

Monday morning NBC News tweeted a quote from Matt Mauser, whose wife, Christina Mauser, 38, served as an assistant coach for Mamba Academy's girls basketball team and was the ninth person killed in the helicopter crash.

"I got three small kids and am trying to figure out how to navigate life with three kids and no mom ... She was beautiful, smart, funny," Matt Mauser said on NBC's Today Show.

He admitted he's afraid of a future without his wife.

Flashback three years

Three weeks before Christmas former Prairie Grove and Lady Razorback basketball star, Tracey "Tree" Hutchinson-Holyfield, faced a similar daunting challenge when her husband, James "Hondo" Lewis Holyfield, 54, died unexpectedly on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2016, at Siloam Springs.

The family, which included three adult children, daughter Anna Harmon, of Seattle, Wash., and sons Alexander Holyfield and Elijah Holyfield, were suddenly without an integral member of their starting five.

Hutchinson-Holyfield found herself relying on faith to deal with that adversity as the family sorted their way through the shock.

"You have to lean on God and you have to lean on your understanding," she said while admitting there were and still are limits to human comprehension when it comes to the death of a loved one.

High School To College

She recalled adjusting from being a high school girls basketball 6-feet post star at Prairie Grove to riding the bench and moving out to play wing at the University of Arkansas.

"The next level is nothing like high school. I was a big fish in a little pond then all of a sudden you become a little fish in a big pond so it's very different. It's very humbling," Hutchinson-Holyfield said. "I've never rode the bench -- ever; and you have to learn how to. You're not first (team) anymore."

"When you try to balance academics and athletics it's very difficult because there's just so much that's going on and you have to learn how to be able to practice like twice a day and yet still keep up with your academics and keep that going and so it's a wonderful experience, definitely not for everybody. But it was something that was a real honor to be able to do."

Those transitions helped her face the challenges of widowhood. Hutchinson-Holyfield realized that where she had once believed in a college coach's game plan and vision for the team, regardless of circumstances or personal feelings she now had to believe in God's divine game plan as outlined in Psalm 138:8 (Living Bible), "The Lord will work out his plans for my life--for your loving-kindness, Lord, continues forever. Don't abandon me--for you made me."

Reliance On Faith

"I've been through a lot in the last several years. You can't make it without him. Just being able to know that he has a plan for you and a plan for your life," Hutchinson-Holyfield said. "Sometimes, we don't always get that. We don't always understand it. Especially when we were kids, we want to be able to do it however we want to be able to do it and it's much harder for you to step back and let him work what he's going to work, but if you do, it all works out and I've always believed that."

Hutchinson-Holyfield clung to a scripture from Proverbs 3:5 believing God has a plan for her life and while she doesn't always know in advance what that plan is, the path through grief was to stick with trusting, "He knows what His plan is for me and lean not unto my own understanding."

"That's what you have to remember because sometimes like I said I don't get it. Sometimes I don't know what's going on, but I know he has a plan," Hutchinson-Holyfield said. "That's always been the biggest one for me especially when my husband was killed a few years ago that was the big thing because I had no idea what I was supposed do."

Confronted By Reality

Hutchinson-Holyfield said she literally woke up one day and reality confronted her.

"You're just like, 'OK, now what?' You know, your whole life has changed and at that point that was whenever I had to lean on him because I know it's in his plan and it's in his timing and you just have to give it up and see what happens," Hutchinson-Holyfield said.

She and her children rallied in mutual support as the family walked through grief together.

"They were the ones who really held me up during some of the tough times and we just kind of lean on each other because it was a loss for all of us," Hutchinson-Holyfield said.

Social Media Connections

Social media became a cornerstone of connection with mother and siblings being separated by distance. Anna was in Seattle, Alexander now lives in Chicago and Elijah, the youngest serves in the Navy stationed in Japan.

"We were just kind of scattered. So it's been, being able to have each other and lean on each other and know that we're all kind of going through all this together and then being able to use my experiences to help my kids has been helpful to them as adults," Hutchinson-Holyfield said.

Technological communications capacities empowering regular conversation provided comfort in reaching out across the globe.

"Especially with Elijah, I don't know how I would do it because he does live in Japan. If I didn't have that and we were waiting on letters, old school, you know, I just think I'd go crazy, but being able to see him and talk to him that helps tremendously," Hutchinson-Holyfield said.

Fabled Prairie Grove Career

Hutchinson-Holyfield's career at Prairie Grove is fabled because she never lost a jump-ball through four seasons during an era in which jump-balls played a predominant role in high school girls basketball prior to implementation of the alternate-possession rule.

She earned four letters in track and field, three times winning the district track and field meet high-point award (1980, 1983, 1984); and was twice a state letter winner for 1983 and 1984. She lettered three seasons in basketball, named to the Benton County All-Tournament team three years, Benton County Tournament MVP in 1984, All-District team four times, 1980-1984; KURM Dream Team twice, 1983-1984, represented Prairie Grove as a 1984 West All-Star in girls basketball and named to the AAU Junior Olympic team in 1984.

Hutchinson-Holyfield was inducted into the Prairie Grove High School Hall-of-Pride on Dec. 6, 2019.

