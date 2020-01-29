I again send, belated, but best wishes to those whose birthdays have passed, Sue Kinnion, Tommy Reed, Wilma Davis, Payton Long, Ryan May, Janice Waldrop, Bo Jones, Josh Moore, Jack Norton, Brylee Myers, Judy Cohea, Doris Danforth.

Happy anniversary to Charlie and Carol Pitts.

I sincerely hope each had a good and memorable time.

To add to the blessing of the regular service at Sugar Hill Church Sunday, we were thankful to have Chris Rogers and her daughter Danette back after a few weeks' absence. Chris is one strong lady and we expect her full recovery. Her piano music was, as always, much welcomed.

Also Sunday, some boys from Morrow Boy's Ranch visited again. Two of them shared their life stories with us, and the news that they are to make a Mission trip to Honduras, promising to return and give us a report on that. The Ranch holds services every morning except Saturday, with two services, morning and evening, on Friday and Sunday. The public is welcome to attend the Sunday evening service.

It seems the weather forecast system is like a "broken record," for many past weeks, predicting rain Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, and sometimes it does, and sometime it doesn't.

But rain or shine, we should count our blessings and pray for those much less fortunate, from floods, tornadoes, etc.

Happy birthday to Elizabeth Lockhart, Gerda Meyer, Doy Lee Curtis, Leta Long, Neta Snarr, Paul Moorman, Tim Bellamy, Nathan King, Chris Hansen, Karen Barnes, Curtis Griscom.

Happy anniversary to James and Marsha King, Robert and Jennifer Hobbs.

Happy years, all!

Community on 01/29/2020