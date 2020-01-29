Sign in
Cards Can't Find Hot Hand FARMINGTON BOYS TAKE SECOND IN HOLIDAY TOURNEY by Mark Humphrey ENTERPRISE-LEADER | January 29, 2020 at 4:00 a.m.

FARMINGTON -- Farmington lost to Mountain Home 45-34 on Dec. 28 while playing the host team in the finals of the First Arkansas Bail Bonds Classic.

"We had a good break. Mountain Home beat us in the finals at their tournament (45-34) but we won two games before over there," said Farmington boys basketball coach Beau Thompson.

Farmington strived to find its offense but never found a hot hand with no Cardinal reaching double figures. Marqwaveon Watson, Noah Disheroon and Carson Simmons scored six points apiece to lead the team.

Watson hit a trey and Logan Landwehr scored off a steal on an in-bounds play but the Cardinals faced an uphill battle from the start falling behind 15-10 at the end of the first quarter.

Devonte Donovan made a three in the second quarter. Still, Mountain Home widened the gap to 25-17 at the half.

Mountain Home opened the third on a 7-0 run yet Farmington was still in the game while trailing, 34-27, after three periods of play. Noah Disheroon spotted up for a 3-pointer on the left wing and Farmington found him wide open with a long pass. James Payne notched a trey from the right corner in the third.

Disheroon added another 3-pointer in the fourth, but eventually the Bombers were able to get the lead up to double digits and Farmington couldn't catch up, losing 45-34 in the tournament championship.

Mountain Home 45, Farmington 34

Mountain Home^15^10^9^11^--^45

Farmington^10^7^10^7^--^34

Mountain Home (8-4): Wyatt Gilbert 6 1-2 15, Mat Jones 5 3-3 13, Abe Crawford 2 2-2 6, Satch Harris 2 1-2 5, Dawson Tabor 1 2-4 4, Jake McGehee 1 0-0 2. Totals 17 9-13 45.

Farmington (6-5): Marqwaveon Watson 2 0-0 6, Noah Disheroon 2 0-0 6, Carson Simmons 3 0-1 6, Logan Landwehr 2 1-1 5, James Payne 2 0-0 5, Devonte Donovan 1 0-0 3, Cade Young 0 2-2 2, DeCorey Thomas 0 1-2 1. Totals 12 4-6 34.

3-point Goals -- Farmington -- 6 (Disheroon 2, Watson 2, Donovan, Payne). Mountain Home -- 2 (Gilbert 2).

Rebounds -- Mountain Home 24, Farmington 23. Assists -- Mountain Home 9, Farmington 6. Steals -- Mountain Home 3, Farmington 1. Blocks -- Mountain Home 1, Farmington 1.

