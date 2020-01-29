FARMINGTON -- Devonte Donovan had 14 points to lead three Farmington players in double figures as the Cardinals moved into the championship game of the First Arkansas Bail Bonds Invitational at Mountain Home.

Farmington (7-4) only trailed once in the game played Dec. 27 as Flippin (15-4) hit back-to-back buckets to start the second quarter and turned a 16-12 deficit into an 18-16 lead. The Cardinals countered and took a 29-21 halftime lead, then extended it to a 43-31 margin after three quarters.

Riley Funk and Logan Landwehr each added 10 points for Farmington, while Brycen Baker led Flippin with 13 points.

Farmington 59, Flippin 45

Farmington^16^14^14^15^--^59

Flippin^12^9^10^14^--^45

Flippin (15-4): Brycen Baker 6 1-2 13, Lance May 5 0-2 10, Dale Smyser 5 0-0 10, Devyn Payne 2 0-0 5, Preston Beilding 1 2-3 4, Trevan Hudson 1 1-2 3, Brycen Benedict 0 0-2 0. Totals 20 4-11 45.

Farmington (6-4): Devonte Donovan 4 6-8 14, Riley Funk 2 5-6 10, Logan Landwehr 3 3-5 10, Carson Simmons 2 2-2 6, Cade Young 2 0-0 6, Austin Shelley 2 1-2 5, Marqwaveon Watson 1 2-2 4, DeCorey Thomas 0 2-4 4, Noah Disheroon 1 0-2 2. Totals 17 21-31 59.

3-point Goals -- Farmington -- 4 (Young 2, Landwehr, Funk), Flippin 1 (Baker).

