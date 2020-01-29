Sign in
Replica edition News Sports Opinion Record Religion Community Special Sections Photos Contact Email Updates
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Cards Shelve Flippin 59-45 by Mark Humphrey ENTERPRISE-LEADER | January 29, 2020 at 4:00 a.m.

FARMINGTON -- Devonte Donovan had 14 points to lead three Farmington players in double figures as the Cardinals moved into the championship game of the First Arkansas Bail Bonds Invitational at Mountain Home.

Farmington (7-4) only trailed once in the game played Dec. 27 as Flippin (15-4) hit back-to-back buckets to start the second quarter and turned a 16-12 deficit into an 18-16 lead. The Cardinals countered and took a 29-21 halftime lead, then extended it to a 43-31 margin after three quarters.

Riley Funk and Logan Landwehr each added 10 points for Farmington, while Brycen Baker led Flippin with 13 points.

Farmington 59, Flippin 45

Farmington^16^14^14^15^--^59

Flippin^12^9^10^14^--^45

Flippin (15-4): Brycen Baker 6 1-2 13, Lance May 5 0-2 10, Dale Smyser 5 0-0 10, Devyn Payne 2 0-0 5, Preston Beilding 1 2-3 4, Trevan Hudson 1 1-2 3, Brycen Benedict 0 0-2 0. Totals 20 4-11 45.

Farmington (6-4): Devonte Donovan 4 6-8 14, Riley Funk 2 5-6 10, Logan Landwehr 3 3-5 10, Carson Simmons 2 2-2 6, Cade Young 2 0-0 6, Austin Shelley 2 1-2 5, Marqwaveon Watson 1 2-2 4, DeCorey Thomas 0 2-4 4, Noah Disheroon 1 0-2 2. Totals 17 21-31 59.

3-point Goals -- Farmington -- 4 (Young 2, Landwehr, Funk), Flippin 1 (Baker).

Sports on 01/29/2020

Print Headline: Cards Shelve Flippin 59-45

Sponsor Content

Comments

COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with our commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. Our commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT