FARMINGTON -- The city of Farmington is being recognized statewide for its efforts to improve public safety in the community and improve the health and wellness of its citizens.

Farmington has been named the 2019 Trendsetter City by Arkansas Business for the categories of Public Safety and Wellness & Fitness for cities with populations of 5,000-20,000.

All winners will be presented publicly at the Arkansas Municipal League's winter conference in Little Rock on Feb. 13. An overall winner also will be announced at the conference.

Mayor Ernie Penn said this is the first time the city has been recognized for improvements it has made in the community.

He said he submitted applications for the awards because he realized the additions the city made in its fire and police departments and the $2 million expansion at Creekside Park met the criteria for the two categories.

Entries had to describe programs or projects brought to conclusion or showing significant results between July 2015-July 2019.

"I thought we might get one award but it was great we got two," Penn said, adding that being named a Trendsetter City is a "feather in our cap."

He added, "That's why we have all these people moving to Farmington. We have great schools, a great city and we're a safe city."

Penn received an email from Tiffany Mattzela with Arkansas Business in December notifying him that Farmington had been selected for the two awards.

According to the email, the Trendsetter City program was created to recognize cities throughout the state of Arkansas that have gone above and beyond to improve the lifestyles, infrastructure, wellness and more within their community.

"Congratulations on being chosen by the judges for your dedication and improvements made within your city," Mattzela said.

According to the Arkansas Business website, the Trendsetter City program is designed to honor cities who are leaders in innovative programs and initiatives for improvement and growth. The website says this about the awards: "Being a Trendsetter City is an honor that speaks to the commitment by city leadership and its citizens and creates a great economic selling point."

Trendsetter City: Public Safety

The public safety category recognizes cities that are being proactive and innovative to improve public safety.

Farmington's application noted that the city has made a commitment over the past three years to make improvements to the police and fire departments to better serve its citizens.

"The City Council has recognized that as our city continues to grow at a very rapid pace, we need to provide our public safety department the tools and manpower to make our city a very safe community," Penn said.

Accomplishments in the past three years include:

• Hired four additional firemen to provide a full-time fire department, which consists of six full-time firefighters along with fire chief. The department has two firefighters on duty 24 hours a day.

• Established a fire substation in the city's new public works building in 2019.

• Increased police department staff by six officers over the past three years. The department now has 18 full-time officers, including the chief.

• Added an additional school resource office position in 2019 for a total of two positions.

• Police provide active shooter training or active intruder training to Farmington schools and other schools in the area, along with training to local businesses.

• Police have provided Stop the Bleed training to schools and local businesses. This is training on how to apply a tourniquet in an emergency situation.

• Built a separate structure for the police department to store evidence, ammunition and vehicle accessories in a safe and secure location.

• The city has made a $500,000 commitment to add on to the existing city building to expand the police department and provide space for this department.

Mark Cunningham, Farmington fire chief, said the fire department has reduced its response time with a full-time fire department.

"I've been trying to get this for several years because of the call volume and the citizens needing quicker help," Cunningham said. "This allows us to respond immediately for any kind of call."

Cunningham has not finalized his 2019 fire report but said the department responded to just under 1,000 calls for the year.

Trendsetter City: Wellness and Fitness

The wellness and fitness category recognizes cities with programs to improve the wellness of city employees and/or their citizens.

In the application, Penn wrote that city voters approved and funded a sales and use bond issue for $5 million in 2017. Of this total, $2.16 million was dedicated to expanding the city's Creekside Park. Work started in January 2019 and was completed about nine months later.

"Our goal was to have a park that everyone, regardless of age, could enjoy the amenities and have a great walkable space," Penn wrote in the application.

Improvements at Creekside Park include a three-fourths mile, eight-foot-wide walking trail with decorative lights. This trail connects to the park's existing trail to give a 1.25-mile walking trail for patrons.

The park expansion also includes a new playground for older children, bathroom facility, 40-foot by 60-foot lighted outdoor pavilion, two full-length, lighted basketball courts, two tennis court/Pickle Ball lighted courts, a 15-station cross-fit style workout area called Fitcore, 18-hole disc golf course, 120-space parking lot, landscaping that includes 40 new trees in the new section.

Sherry Mathews, who chairs the city's Park and Recreation Committee, said she was "thrilled" about the Trendsetter Award for Wellness and Fitness.

"This city has come a long way from the little town I grew up in," Mathews said. "It makes me really happy to go to Creekside Park to walk or drive by and see the parking lot full."

The park provides something for everyone, said Mathews, who is the one who advocated for the Fitcore Extreme stations.

"I am already amazed at the amount of people that have been drawn to Farmington just to try to run the course," Mathews said.

She thanked city employees and citizens for having a vision to make improvements to Creekside Park.

Penn also said he's thankful for the city's amenities, police and fire staff and for the awards.

"It's a recognition for the good work we've done for the citizens in our community," Penn said. "It's a big honor."

