MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER Farmington junior Tori Kersey scored 13 points in a 3:49 span of the second quarter Friday against Shiloh Christian. The 5-feet-11 forward led the Lady Cardinals with 17 points in a Colors Day blow-out of the Lady Saints, 69-22 at Cardinal Arena.

FARMINGTON -- During the break between the first and second quarters Farmington coach Brad Johnson told Tori Kersey it was time for her to show up and she showed out.

The 5-11 junior didn't have a point in the first period and the Lady Cardinals led just 10-8. The complexion of the game changed quickly as Farmington outscored the Lady Saints 51-11 over the middle two quarters sparked by a flurry from Kersey in the second quarter en route to a 69-22 runaway victory on Colors Day Friday at Cardinal Arena.

"You've got to do your thing," Brad Johnson told Kersey, adding. "She got really active and she did what she does, run the floor and score."

Kersey rebounded from a scoreless first quarter to put 13 points on the board in a 3:49 span of the second quarter. Her first basket came at the 6:33 mark of the second on the run on a look from Makenna Vanzant, who took an outlet from Joelle Tidwell rebounding at the defensive end.

Kersey tuned up the Lady Saints repeatedly burning their transition defense. She sank a pair of free throws, then utilized lateral quickness to rebound her own miss and put the ball back in the hoop. Rachel Cox, one of two Shiloh 6-footers, scored twice on the low-block, but Kersey answered on the other end within 12 seconds both times making the score 25-12 and frustrating Lady Saints' coach Bryan Rooney, who knew his team couldn't afford to trade baskets.

Coming out of Rooney's time-out Kersey displayed her athleticism. Stripped while driving to the basket, she reached out to reclaim the ball and laid it in. With the clock showing 2:44 before halftime Kersey made a free throw to cap her eruption which put Farmington on top 28-12.

She lead the team with 17 points while Audrey Culpepper added 16. Culpepper scored on an assist by Tidwell then canned two free throws just before the half as Farmington opened up a 34-14 lead at intermission.

Brad Johnson noted Shiloh's early tenacity kept the Lady Saints close for a quarter.

"They came out early and really fought. They were aggressive defensively and really slowed us down in transition. We had to make adjustments. Then we started turning transition into buckets and turned turnovers into points. That kind of stretched the lead a little bit. Our kids got off and running," said Brad Johnson.

The Lady Cardinals were more than ready when the second half got underway. Culpepper took assists from Vanzant and Tidwell to swish a pair of 3-pointers in the first 48 seconds of the third. Vanzant got her first bucket on a trey. In less than two minutes Farmington widened the gap to 43-16 prompting Rooney to call time-out.

The Shiloh coach couldn't stem the tide and with 4:28 left in the third the Lady Cardinals tripled Shiloh Christian's score, leading 51-17 with Vanzant going all the way with a rebound.

"They changed defenses on us and jumped into a zone. We were able to get inside-outside looks. Our girls did a good job of executing, finding the open man and knocking down those shots," Brad Johnson said.

Ryli Russ led Shiloh with 7 points.

Farmington 69, Shiloh Christian 22

Shiloh Christian^8^6^5^3^--^22

Farmington^10^24^27^8^--^69

Shiloh Christian (8-14, 0-6): Ryli Russ 3 0-0 7, Rachel Cox 2 1-2 5, Katelyn Simpson 1 2-2 4, Hallie Hutchinson 0 3-4 3, Lauren Wyand 1 0-0 2, Acie Thurlby 0 1-2 1. Totals 7 7-10 22.

Farmington (19-3, 6-0): Tori Kersey 7 3-4 17, Audrey Culpepper 5 4-4 16, Makenna Vanzant 4 0-0 10, Carson Dillard 2 0-0 6, Joelle Tidwell 2 0-0 5, Trinity Johnson 2 0-0 5, Morgan Brye 1 1-2 3, Kaci Drain 1 0-0 3, Megan Hernandez 1 1-2 3, Cadence Dean 0 1-2 1 Totals 25 10-14 69.

3-Point Goals -- Farmington 9 (Culpepper 2, Vanzant 2, Dillard 2, Tidwell, Trinity Johnson, Drain), Shiloh Christian 1 (Russ).

Sports on 01/29/2020