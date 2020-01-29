MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER Lincoln senior center Robin Kirk scores in the paint during a Tuesday, Jan. 21 3A-1 West Conference game at West Fork. The Lady Tigers prevailed 42-32 by holding West Fork to a single basket in the fourth quarter.

WEST FORK -- Lincoln outscored West Fork 9-2 in the fourth quarter to pull off their second straight conference victory, 42-32, on the road at West Fork Tuesday, Jan. 22.

With the win Lincoln improved to 13-6 overall and 5-2 in 3A-1 Conference play. Lady Tiger Savannah White drained a long two-pointer from the left corner trimming Lincoln's lead, which had been 33-30 at the end of the third quarter, to a single point with 5:57 to play. The Lady Wolves didn't allow West Fork to score again and closed out the contest with nine straight points.

There were some tense moments before Lincoln managed to gain separation on the scoreboard. West Fork senior Brylee Kutz pulled down a defensive rebound, but her foot slid out from underneath her. She fell with the basketball and was called for traveling. Lincoln couldn't cash in on the possession, but Landree Cunningham utilized her lateral quickness to track down a rebound bouncing into the corner.

At the other end Kyli Jenkins lined up a three but the shot rimmed out. Robin Kirk controlled the rebound for Lincoln and was fouled making 1-of-2 at the free throw line midway through the fourth. A minute later Kirk again went to the offensive glass tying up a rebound. This time the alternate possession belonged to West Fork but the Lady Tigers couldn't score.

At last the Lady Wolves got out into the open court with Cunningham threading the needle on a key assist to Jenkins scoring on the run to give Lincoln a little breathing room with a 36-32 lead at the 2:33 mark of the fourth.

On defense Kirk came away with a steal off a teammate's deflection and Lincoln was able to milk the clock down to 1:14 with Jenkins getting an insurance bucket on a reverse lay-in set up when Cunningham spun with the dribble away from a trap above the 3-point arc and penetrated the lane.

Twenty-five seconds later Jenkins returned the favor passing to Cunningham running the floor for an easy layup and a 42-32 Lincoln lead. Neither team scored in the last 49.2 seconds.

Lincoln benefited from balanced scoring led by Jenkins with 11 points. Hannah Johnson topped West Fork with 12.

Lincoln 42, West Fork 32

Lincoln^9^10^14^9 -- 42

West Fork^11^6^13^2 -- 32

West Fork (16-1, 4-0): Hannah Johnson 5 0-0 12, Lillian Hauser 4 0-0 8, Emma Neyman 2 0-0 4, Savannah White 1 2-2 4, Brandi Smith 0 2-2 2, Brylee Kutz 1 0-0 2. Totals 13 4-4 32.

Lincoln (13-6, 5-2): Kyli Jenkins 4 2-3 11, Tania Ortiz 3 2-2 9, Abby Goldman 3 1-1 9, Robin Kirk 3 2-4 8, Landree Cunningham 2 0-0 4, Kinley Webb 0 1-2 1. Totals 15 8-12 42.

3-point Goals -- West Fork -- 2 (Johnson 2). Lincoln -- 4 (Goldman 2, Ortiz, Jenkins).

Lincoln 52, Waldron 33

On Jan. 10 Lincoln claimed a 19-point, 52-33, home-court victory over Waldron. Abby Goldman's 3-pointer pushed Lincoln ahead, 15-14, with 5:05 showing in the second quarter. At the 1:20 mark of the second, Kinley Webb's trifecta gave the Lady Wolves a 10-point advantage of 24-14. Goldman hit again from 3-point range making the score 31-29 in favor of Lincoln with 5:19 to go in the third.

The margin got stretched to 47-28 with Tania Ortiz cranking up a three from the top of the key less than two minutes into the fourth. As the period wore down Cunningham broke into the open court with a steal. She utilized a crossover dribble to get between two defenders and snapped a short jumper in the lane, keeping the difference at better than 20 points (52-30) with less than a minute-and-a-half remaining in the contest.

Waldron got the last three points but that was inconsequential as the Lady Wolves secured a 52-33 conference win. The Lady Wolves out-rebounded Waldron 29-28 and had more assists, 12-5. Both teams recorded double digits in steals with Lincoln snatching 14 and Waldron 11.

