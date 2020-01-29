MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER Farmington senior Logan Landwehr, shown shooting against Shiloh Christian Friday, scored a career-high 30 points Tuesday, Jan. 21 to lead Farmington to a 63-48 victory over Berryville at Cardinal Arena. He made five 3-pointers during the contest.

FARMINGTON -- Logan Landwehr knocked down five 3-pointers and racked up a season-high 30 points to lead Farmington beyond the reach of Berryville during a 4A-1 boys basketball game Tuesday, Jan. 22.

The Cardinals (11-6, 4-1) have won four of their five games since the new year began. Austin Shelly chipped in 10 points for Farmington.

"We played really well against Berryville, maybe as well as we have played all year,"said Farmington coach Beau Thompson speaking of the game at Cardinal Arena. "Logan Landwehr had 30 points against Berryville, which was a career-high game for him."

Weston Teague had 13 points and Landon Chester 11 for Berryville. The Cardinals held Chester without a point in the second half after he started out with 9 points in the first. Teague picked up the Bobcats scoring with 9 points in the third, but was limited to a single field goal in the fourth.

Meanwhile Landwehr got stronger as the game progressed. He scored 4 points early and Noah Disheroon's trey put Farmington ahead 10-9 as the lead see-sawed back forth in the first quarter which ended in a 13-all tie. Landwehr hit two trifectas and had 10 points in the second as Farmington established a 34-25 halftime lead. The Cardinals led 49-36 at the end of the third behind 9 points by Landwehr in the period.

Landwehr kept up the heat nailing two threes in the third and one in the fourth. He scored easily on a breakaway and added 7 points in the fourth. Farmington forged a 7-2 run to push its lead to 56-38 to begin the fourth then held off the Bobcats by winning the final quarter 14-12 to record a 63-48 win.

Farmington 63, Berryville 48

Berryville^13^12^11^12^--^48

Farmington^13^21^15^14^--^63

Berryville (14-6, 2-3): Weston Teague 5 3-8 13, Landon Chester 4 2-4 11, Kade Davidson 3 0-0 7, Trenton Hutchison 2 1-2 6, Chris Lehr 1 1-1 4, Scot Lucas 2 1-2 5, Kennon Helmlinger 1 0-0 2. Totals 18 8-17 50.

Farmingon (11-6, 4-1): Logan Landwehr 12 1-2 30, Austin Shelley 5 0-2 10, Devonte Donavan 3 1-2 8, Noah Dishroon 2 2-4 7, Marqwaveon Watson 1 0-2 3, DeCorey Thomas 1 1-2 3, Carson Simmons 1 0-0 2. Totals 25 5-14 63.

3-Point Goals -- Farmington 8 (Landwehr 5, Donovan, Watson, Disheroon), Berryville 4 (Lehr, Chester, Davidson, Hutchison).

Rebounds -- Farmington 28, Berryville 15. Assists -- Farmington 13, Berryville 7. Steals -- Farmington 5, Berryville 4. Blocks -- Farmington 0, Berryville 2.

