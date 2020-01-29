Sign in
Lincoln High Seniors Raise Money For 2020 Project Graduation by Lynn Kutter | January 29, 2020 at 4:00 a.m.

LINCOLN -- Lincoln High seniors are trying a new fundraiser this year to help pay for their Project Graduation party to celebrate after their high school graduation ceremony.

Seniors are signing up to be auctioned off to help people in the community with different projects and chores.

"It's a way to help the community and a way for us to help them," said high school Principal Courtney Jones. Jones and some of her seniors shared about the fundraiser at the Lincoln Area Kiwanis Club meeting held earlier this month.

A list of students willing to help will be available at basketball games. People also can call the Lincoln High School office, 824-7450, if they want students to help with projects.

Some of the ideas mentioned at the meeting included cleaning house, walking dogs, yard work, farm work, babysitting or washing vehicles.

Jones said people can pay for a student to complete a project or offer to pay a certain amount per hour.

"I would appreciate it if the community gets involved," Jones said.

Project Graduation also is sponsoring a "toilet fundraiser." If a toilet appears in someone's yard, the resident has to pay a fee to get it removed. Someone also can pay a fee to have a toilet delivered to another house.

Project Graduation provides a safe place for graduates to celebrate, Jones said. This year's Project Graduation will be at the HPER Building at the University of Arkansas. It will cost $2,200 to rent the facility. Jones said she believes $3,000 will cover food and the rent.

Project Graduation also provides door prizes that evening and money raised is used to purchase some of these prizes.

The goal, Jones said, is for everyone to leave that evening with a prize.

The Class of 2020 has 80 students.

