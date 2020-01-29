PRAIRIE GROVE -- Prairie Grove School Board voted last week to purchase 15 acres on Bush Street for $300,000 plus closing costs.

The land, owned by the Collins family, is located across the street from the high school and adjacent to 61 acres the school purchased for $1 million in fall 2016 from DD&B Inc.

"I think that's a good move for the district," said J.C. Dobbs, board president.

Dobbs has said the district is interested in the additional land as it looks toward the future and decides what to do with this property located between Bush Street and U.S. Highway 62B.

Presently, the board is considering part of this land as the site for a new junior high school building. A decision has not been made, though, because the board is waiting to receive estimated costs to build on that land, as compared to using the former site of Prairie Grove Primary School.

David Kellogg, assistant superintendent of schools, said he believes the construction manager, Pick-it Construction, and architect, Architecture Plus Inc., are close to coming up with a preliminary cost to build on the new property.

Board members realize it would cost more to build on the Bush Street property because construction will include infrastructure costs, Dobbs said. The question is whether the costs would be too much to afford at this time.

The district will pay for a new junior high building with $4.7 million in state funding and proceeds from a $6.1 million second lien construction bond issue.

Danny Lovelady with First Security Beardsley gave an update on the second lien bond issue at the board's Jan. 21 meeting.

Lovelady said the bonds will be sold March 5 and the transaction closed March 26. He estimates the interest rate will be 2.49% and the district's annual payment on the debt will be $350,000.

Lovelady said the district already is collecting enough revenue to make the annual payment for a second-lien bond issue. The first payment would be due in 2021.

His firm will continue to monitor interest rates until the sale. If there's any change in interest rates, Lovelady said the board could have further discussions about moving forward.

In other action, the board established the high school library as the temporary location for meetings in case of emergencies and congratulated first grade teacher Andrea Landrum for receiving the monthly Outstanding Teacher Award from Fayetteville Chamber of Commerce and Sam's Furniture.

Board members also recognized teachers Sara Lawhorn and Kaitlin Mathias for achieving National Board Certification.

It accepted the following retirements/resignations: elementary Principal Brenda Marshell, elementary teachers Vicki Barker and Rebecca Vinzant, middle school nurse Kathy Ledford and high school nurse Kaylie Slaughter.

