LINCOLN -- Lincoln School Board last week voted to submit an application to refinance debt that could save the school district $469,000 over the life of a new bond issue.

Danny Lovelady with First Security Beardsley said he contacted Superintendent Mary Ann Spears to tell her about the opportunity to save money because of lower interest rates.

Lovelady told board members that the district's May 1, 2015, bond issue can be restructured as of May 1. Lovelady said the the action would be called a "savings refunding bond issue," similar to refinancing a home mortgage to have lower payments.

The board approved a motion to apply for a permit from the Arkansas Department of Education to issue $4,360,000 in bonds, employ First Security Beardsley as the fiscal agent and to authorize Spears to accept or reject the best bid from the sale of the proposed bonds.

Lovelady said the bonds would be sold in late March or early April with a closing date in early May. He said the interest rate on the 2015 bond issue is 3.29% and estimated the new interest rate would be 2.44%.

The vote does not obligate the board to move forward with the sale if interest rates change, Lovelady said. In addition, he said the board is not obligated to accept a bid.

The breakdown of the project shows the school would pay off the outstanding bond issue of $4,234,475. The underwriter's cost would be $87,200, insurance costs $34,080 and a rounding cost would be $4,245 for a total estimated bond issue of $4,360,000.

The district would save about $445,000 during the first nine years of the bond issue, with a savings of $73,000 the first year.

In other action, the School Board approved the district's master facilities plan, which proposes capital improvement projects for the next 10 years.

The plan includes a new high school agriculture barn, which should be finished by June 1, site work and parking lot improvements for the high school campus, a high school greenhouse, and a softball/baseball complex on the high school campus.

Spears said other projects on the district's "radar" include a multi-purpose facility and to replace the bus barn.

Spears was able to close out one project, replacing a roof and making other repairs for one section of the middle school. That section of the building received major storm damage last year and the district was able to use insurance for most of the costs. An estimated $100,000 project ended up costing the school about $10,000, Spears said.

Jill Jackson, elementary school principal, received the January Above and Beyond award presented by Fayetteville Chamber of Commerce and Sam's Furniture. The monthly award is given to staff who are nominated for going above and beyond the duties of their job.

General News on 01/29/2020