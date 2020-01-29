PRAIRIE GROVE -- Superintendent Reba Holmes will continue to serve in that role for at least the next school year, 2020-21.

Prairie Grove School Board, after an executive session on Jan. 21, extended Holmes' contract by one year and gave Holmes a $10,000 raise for completing her licensure requirements. Holmes' salary for 2020-21 will be $115,000.

"We feel like she's doing a tremendous job," said J.C. Dobbs, board president. "She's involved with everything."

Dobbs said Holmes would be the first to admit she has a lot to learn but noted, "She truly has a heart for Prairie Grove."

He said board members have heard many good comments from school staff and the community about how Holmes is doing as the superintendent.

Holmes' current contract required her to achieve her superintendent's license by the end of this school year. She received that in December, five months before her deadline.

In the past Prairie Grove's superintendents have had a three -year contract. Many districts in the state, including Farmington and Lincoln, also have three-year contracts for their superintendents.

Dobbs said the Prairie Grove School Board did not consider a three-year contract because of the history the district has had with extended contracts.

In September 2019, the School Board agreed to pay Assistant Superintendent Allen Williams $87,192 as a consideration for signing an employment separation agreement.

Williams was demoted from school superintendent to an assistant superintendent of finance in June 2018, with two years remaining on his three-year contract as school superintendent.

In August 2019, Williams received a letter from Holmes that said he had been suspended and that she planned to recommend the School Board terminate his contract. Williams appealed the decision and requested a public hearing. Instead, a settlement was reached between the two parties.

Personally, Dobbs said he has never liked giving superintendents a three-year contract.

"The teachers don't have it. I don't understand why a superintendent has a three-year buyout when teachers don't," Dobbs said.

The reason for it, Dobbs said, is that in many cases districts are recruiting a top candidate for superintendent and asking someone to relocate to a community.

That's not the situation in Prairie Grove, Dobbs said. Holmes is in Prairie Grove and is already established in the community.

Holmes last week said she was OK with a one-year contract.

"In the business world, there's not a promise of a three-year contract," Holmes said. "I'm fine with that."

Holmes has been in the superintendent's position for about 19 months and said she probably has more questions now than when she started.

"I love it that I'm able to be in all the buildings," Holmes said. "I have a taste of Pre-K through our seniors. It's seeing kids learning at all levels."

Holmes said she's found that being superintendent helps her to better understand the district's mission and vision.

"We all work together to make sure our kids graduate," she said.

Her goal from the board this year was to make the district a collaborative team. Teachers have collaborative team time with the goal in mind to help every student succeed. For this to happen, Holmes said, teachers and staff have to work together to determine the needs of each student so they will grow.

Holmes said the board asked her to come up with some new goals. One on the table is long-term planning and administrators began that process last fall with two community meetings.

Holmes said the bottom line for her is that she loves her job.

"I've been blessed to move up as I have, and am not only working with students but with teachers as well."

She said she hopes she will always have a teacher's perspective as a superintendent.

"I don't want to get bogged down with the business end of it but always want to put kids first and see it from the view of a teacher," she said.

General News on 01/29/2020