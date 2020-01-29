I am tard. Now for those of you out that there that are not enlightened, and don't speak multiple languages, let me interpret for you. Tard is southern for tired. Actually though, it is actually beyond tired such as in plum tuckered out.

Please don't tell me that you don't understand what tuckered out is or I will really feel superior to you. Okay, enough of the language lesson. So why am I tard?

I am beyond tired for our country. Not our country in general because I am an unapologetic patriot who still believes that the flag should be held in reverence and my country defended with my life if need be. No, I'm tired of the mess we are in as a nation.

This is not a partisan problem but rather a people problem. Far too many in our country believe that the government is the answer to all problems large and small. And they have the mistaken opinion that someone (specifically the government) owes them a life without failure.

Once upon a time, Americans believed that we should be free from governmental interference in most aspects of our lives. We thought that the government existed to protect us from enemies -- foreign and domestic and to provide things that we could not do for ourselves individually.

Now, far too many people believe that anyone who does not think like they think is a domestic enemy and that the government should do all things for us -- not just those things that we can't do individually.

In the eyes of far too many, everything is a "right" and must be dictated and regulated by a central government that is a benevolent father to all. Sounds pretty much like what socialists and communists believe.

And people are buying this flawed pile of rubbish because we have become weak and lazy. Not everyone by any means, but enough that we face a domestic crisis unlike any ever experienced in the life of our great nation.

No longer are we the home of the free and the brave. Now, many would have us be the home of the enslaved and meek -- ever more dependent on the government and apologetic to those who would see us destroyed.

I went to a men's breakfast this week at church and one of our members talked about his work with prison ministry. At the end of the presentation, he made the comment that each of us are in our own kind of prison.

That made an impression on me. He's right, each of us are in a prison of our own making because of our fears and lack of faith. I'm referring to our personal faith which will be another column but for now let's look at the prison of dependency we put ourselves in when we rely on the government to solve all our problems.

Our forefathers, and generations of patriots, have died for the freedoms that many now want to wrest from us and give to the government. That's why I'm tard and scared.

--KEVIN WILSON IS A FORMER MISSOURI STATE REPRESENTATIVE WHO WAS BORN IN GOODMAN, MO., AND NOW LIVES IN NEOSHO. OPINIONS ARE THOSE OF THE AUTHOR. THE OPINIONS EXPRESSED ARE THOSE OF THE AUTHOR.

Editorial on 01/29/2020