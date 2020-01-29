MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER Prairie Grove senior John Mayers finishes a fast-break ahead of several Gentry defenders chasing the play during a Friday, Jan. 17, 4A-1 basketball game between the Pioneers and Prairie Grove at Tiger Arena. Mayers scored 12 points as Prairie Grove defeated the Pioneers 50-23 on Colors Day.

PRAIRIE GROVE -- The Colors Day defensive performance on Friday, Jan. 17, pleased Prairie Grove boys basketball coach Steve Edmiston to say the least.

Prairie Grove held Gentry to 11 points in the first half and a mere 23 for the game in posting a 50-23 4A-1 win, their second consecutive conference victory following a 42-35 road win at Gravette Tuesday, Jan. 14.

Steve Edmiston kept his players fresh subbing in several athletes off the bench for spot duty as they dogged the Pioneers.

"We're at that point in the season where we're able to build a little bit of depth. What we've kind of stood on this year is at the defensive end. To hold a team to 11 points in the first half that feels good," Steve Edmiston said.

Field goals came few and far between for the Pioneers (13-6, 0-5), who remained still seeking their first conference win of the season. Gentry trailed 10-5 after the first quarter and went 2:52 before breaking the ice with a 3-pointer.

Ten different players scored in the game for the Tigers, topped by the coach's son, Alex Edmiston with 14 points. John Mayers added 10 and Jake Webb had 9. Prairie Grove led 25-11 at halftime and went on to claim its second consecutive 4A-1 Conference win.

Isaiah Lemke had 6 points for Gentry, which recently had three players transfer out of the district in mid-season.

Prairie Grove 50, Gentry 23

Prairie Grove^10^15^11^14 -- 50

Gentry^5^6^7^5 -- 23

Gentry (13-6, 0-5): Isaiah Lemke 2 0-0 6, Casey Bates 1 3-4 5, Brian Magana 2 0-0 4, Luke Fox 1 0-0 3, Cory Hockenberry 1 0-0 3, Blake Wilkinson 1 0-3 2. Totals 8 3-7 23.

Prairie Grove (8-10, 2-3): Alex Edmiston 7 0-0 14, John Mayers 5 0-0 12, Jake Webb 4 1-1 9, Noah Ceniceros 1 1-1 3, Cole Vertz 1 0-0 2, Sloan Smith 1 0-0 2, Blake Gardner 1 0-0 2, Cade Mitchell 1 0-0 2, Ethan Gross 1 0-0 2, Gabe Foster 1 0-0 2. Totals 23 2-2 50.

3-Point Goals -- Prairie Grove 2 (Mayers 2). Gentry 4 (Lemke 2, Fox, Hockenberry).

Sports on 01/29/2020