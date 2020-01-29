LYNN KUTTER ENTERPRISE-LEADER To solve the clue, students at this station had to fill up 10 squares with either a yellow dot or a red dot. They rolled a dice to get the number of yellow dots and then had to figure out how many red dots they would need to fill the design.

LINCOLN -- Students at Lincoln Elementary turned into secret agents for the day Friday to solve a mystery.

They were celebrating the 100th day of school but there was a big problem. The number 100 was missing. The students were given the task to go on eight missions to solve clues and break the code to find the missing number.

Principal Jill Jackson, dressed in all black and wearing sunglasses with music from the movie Mission Impossible playing in the background, issued the mission to her secret agents, all students in prekindergarten through third grade.

Jackson said the idea for creating a school-wide plan to celebrate the 100th day of school came from a conference that she and several teachers attended last summer in Dallas. The conference discussed ways to transform classrooms and ways to transform a school.

A class transformation has been used in one classroom at Lincoln and then teachers decided to try a school-wide transformation, Jackson said.

Students were divided into teams. They rotated to stations throughout the day to complete tasks that dealt with the number 100 in one way or another. Information from these completed tasks was written in a secret agent notebook.

At the end of the day, the students broke the code and solved the mystery. They found the number 100. It was in a basket with goodies on the carpet in their classrooms. Each student received a Secret Agent spy snack for their detective duties.

