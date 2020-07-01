LYNN KUTTER ENTERPRISE-LEADER Larry Siffing's paving crew pour and smooth concrete for a new one-fourth mile paved walking trail behind Prairie Grove Elementary School for children to use during the school day and for the public to use during other hours. Prairie Grove School District received a $22,000 joint-use grant for the trail and a $10,000 grant from Arkansas Blue Cross & Blue Shield's Blue & You Foundation for 10 fitness stations along the trail. City public works employees prepared the trail for the concrete crew. The city will be reimbursed for labor costs from the joint-use grant.

