Southern Arkansas University

John Heath Nielson Slamons of Lincoln graduated from SAU with a Master of Arts in Teaching degree. Wright majored in teacher education from the College of Education.

The following area students were named to the SAU 2020 spring Dean's List for achieving a 3.5 grade point average: Paul Cole of Prairie Grove, a junior agriculture business major; Seth Horn, a Farmington graduate and sophomore agricultural education major.

University of Arkansas-Little Rock

Donna Whitney of Prairie Grove was named to the Dean's List at UALR for the spring 2020 semester. To be on the Dean's List, students must earn at least nine credit hours and maintain a minimum 3.5 GPA.

Harding University

The following area students were named to the Dean's List for grades achieved during the spring 2020 semester: Cori Dailey, senior middle level math and science education major, of Farmington; Kelbie Osburn, senior middle level math and science education major, of Prairie Grove. To be eligible, a student must be carrying 12 or more hours with a 3.65 or higher grade-point average.