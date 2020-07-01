The Lincoln All School reunion has been the second Sunday in July for many years, but due to the covid virus it is necessary to cancel the reunion this year.

However, one of the reasons for the reunion is to collect donations to pay for a scholarship for a deserving Senior.

We would love to continue giving the scholarship, but in order to do that, we need donations this year to go toward next year's Scholarship.

If you can make a donation, please send it to Anna Cheatham, at 10501 S. Old Cincinnati Road, Lincoln, AR 72744.

We appreciate your generosity and cooperation.

We hope to meet again in July 2021.

Last year we had over 100 attending, some coming from California. Let's make it even better next year, because, if nothing else, this virus thing surely will make us more aware of when we had the good fortune of freedom of movement and speech.

One of my many mistakes. I think I "jumped the gun," (rushing ahead) last week when I listed the July activities. So, now, as listed, enjoy family reunions if possible, eat, eat, eat and celebrate, especially the 4th, and enjoy, with HUMOR.

Father's Day was celebrated as children and grandchildren visited. Johnny, Karen, and Allee spent a good time in the music room, singing, picking and grinning. Enjoyable for all.

Happy birthday to Donnette Roberts, Lillian Griscom, Adam Barnes, Diane Bradley, Bryson Patrick, Brian Bradley, Ralph Moore, Alicia Wofford, Kim Lyons, Mary Frances Brock, Dustin Taylor, Angila Bradley, Cindy Sparkman, Kelly Bridges, Chris Cooper, Eulimma Harvey.

Happy anniversary to Duck and Sue Pergeson, Luther and Betty Thompson, Kenny and Debbie Butler.

Happy years, all!

--MARIE ROY IS A LONG-TIME RESIDENT OF LINCOLN AND HAS WRITTEN A COMMUNITY COLUMN FOR THE ENTERPRISE-LEADER FOR MANY YEARS. THE OPINIONS EXPRESSED ARE THOSE OF THE AUTHOR.