For some time now, our government has felt obligated to divorce Christ and Almighty God from the public domain. For those of you who either haven't studied history or don't believe the historical record, I pray that the following reflections on history will help you to understand the path we have trod that made us a great nation -- under God.

"A patriot without religion in my estimation is as great a paradox as an honest man without the fear of God." So stated Abigail Adams, wife of John Adams.

On July 2, 1776, the Second Continental Congress adopted Richard Henry Lee's resolution to be independent from Great Britain. It was a unanimous vote with only New York abstaining. The next day, July 3, John Adams wrote a letter to Abigail in which he wrote:

"The day is past. The second day of July 1776, will be the most memorable Epocha [sic], in the history of America. I am apt to believe that it will be celebrated, by succeeding generations, as the great anniversary festival. It ought to be commemorated, as the Day of Deliverance by solemn acts of devotion to God Almighty."

It took two days for news to spread throughout the colonies, so July 4 became the Great Day. But the point is the same: true freedom is a gift from God, and God is to be praised for it.

Decades earlier, William Penn -- after whom Pennsylvania was named -- said, "Men must choose to be governed by God, or condemn themselves to be ruled by tyrants."

On this topic, the esteemed Benjamin Franklin said, "Freedom is not a gift bestowed upon us by other men, but a right that belongs to us by the laws of God and nature. I never doubted the existence of the Deity, that He made the world, and governed it by His Providence."

And Thomas Jefferson, the chief writer of our Declaration of Independence, said, "The God who gave us life gave us liberty. And can the liberties of a nation be thought secure when we have removed their only firm basis, a conviction in the minds of the people that these liberties are the gift of God? That they are not to be violated but with His wrath? Indeed, I tremble for my country when I reflect that God is just; that His justice cannot sleep forever."

Do you remember the firebrand Patrick Henry? He said, "It cannot be emphasized too strongly or too often that this great nation was founded not by religionists but by Christians, not on religion but on the Gospel of Jesus Christ."

And I cannot ignore the colonists' premier general and president, George Washington. He said, "It is impossible to account for the creation of the universe, without the agency of a Supreme Being. It is impossible to govern the universe without the aid of a Supreme Being. It is impossible to reason without arriving at a Supreme Being."

Then, in both the political and summer heat of 1787, when the fledgling nation was floundering as Congress of the newest nation on earth tried to stabilize the country, old Ben Franklin once again stepped to the forefront on June 28. He said, in part:

"I have lived, sir, a long time; and the longer I live, the more convincing proofs I see of this truth, that God governs in the affairs of men. And if a sparrow cannot fall to the ground without His notice, is it probable that an empire can rise without His aid? We have been assured, sir, in the sacred writings, that 'except the Lord build the house, they labor in vain that build it.' I firmly believe this....I therefore beg leave to move that henceforth Prayers, imploring the Assistance of Heaven, and Its Blessing on our deliberations, be held in this Assembly every morning before we proceed to business; and that one or more of the clergy of this City be requested to officiate in that service."

So, on what are our civil liberties based? Noah Webster (1758-1843) said, "The religion which has introduced civil liberty is the religion of Christ and His apostles....This is genuine Christianity and to this we owe our free constitutions of government."

Therefore, it is clear to me that our national perils, natural and political, are because our nation, our government, has divorced God. Our rescue is dependent upon returning to the faith of our fathers -- both spiritual and political.

-- S. EUGENE LINZEY IS THE AUTHOR OF 'CHARTER OF THE CHRISTIAN FAITH.'