Farmington FreedomFest fireworks show, sponsored by the city of Farmington, will begin after dark Saturday, July 4. Spectators are encouraged to socially distance while watching the show. Fireworks will be shot off from the middle school and several places are off limits to people this year: the former high school football field, Farmington Cemetery, the school's administration office parking lot and the school parking lot located at the corner of Double Springs and Main Street.