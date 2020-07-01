LINCOLN -- The Lincoln Rodeo, which commemorates 67 years this year, remains on schedule for Aug. 6-8 according to Lincoln Riding Club members.

To clear up confusion and answer questions about whether the rodeo would be held in wake of concerns over the covid-19 crisis and cancellations of other rodeos in the area such as Springdale's Rodeo of the Ozarks, a post appeared on the Lincoln Riding Club Facebook page on June 23: "As of right now our rodeo is still a go. We have submitted a plan to the Arkansas Health Department and awaiting their response. We are going above and beyond to keep our spectators and contestants safe during this time."

LRC plans to update the situation as more information becomes available.

The Enterprise-Leader reached out to various board members and received a text from Marlana Edgmon, LRC secretary/reporter, confirming this year's Lincoln Rodeo is a go unless otherwise posted.

"As of right now, yes. We are waiting for the Health Department's go ahead, but everything else is in place," Edgmon texted.

That's good news for Lincoln Riding Club members and rodeo fans.

Earlier this spring, LRC canceled its playday scheduled for May 17 missing Gov. Asa Hutchinson's opening for rodeo arenas by one day. That happened May 18.

LRC held a playday June 7 while asking competitors and spectators to please practice social distancing. Reminders were announced at the playday, which had two things that were done differently due to covid-19 concerns.

Signups for event competitions were held downstairs to avoid getting a lot of people cramped up in tight quarters at the judge's booth. Among competitive events held, LRC announced that for the time being flags is being replaced with speed, because the flags would be touched by everyone involved in the event.

Meanwhile LRC 2019 rodeo royalty involved themselves in rodeos held in Oklahoma. Queen Landree Cunningham represented LRC at the Colcord, Okla., rodeo on Friday, June 5, while princess Bailey Sizemore represented at Colcord Rodeo Saturday, June 6.

LRC royalty pageant applications and $45 fees are due this week. Age categories are as follows: Princess, 6-10; Junior Queen, 11-15; and Queen, 16-24.

Amanda Arnold coordinates the royalty competition and invited cowgirls to enter.

"Ever wondered what it would be like to be royalty? Now's your chance! Lincoln Riding Club is looking for royalty contestants for our August Rodeo!," Arnold stated in a recent Facebook post.

LRC royalty announced a new aspect to the royalty competition for 2020 -- a saddle will be given away to the contestant generating the most sales. This part of the contest is open to all categories and age groups.

Each winning title holder will receive a saddle, crown, buckle, sash, saddle stand and various prizes while each contestant in the royalty pageant will receive various prizes and goodies.

Those with questions may contact Arnold or Marlana Edgmon at [email protected]