PRAIRIE GROVE -- After nine years in the same spot, Prairie Grove Farmers Market moved to a new location this summer because of downtown traffic and to increase visibility, according to Larry Oelrich with the city of Prairie Grove.

Buddy Lyle, who passed away June 3, 2014, was instrumental in helping to start a downtown Farmers Market for local vendors in the area 10 years ago.

Oelrich said the Chamber of Commerce sponsored the market, with the assistance of the city. He gives credit to Lyle for getting the project off the ground.

"We were trying to find ways to bring people downtown," Oelrich said. "That was the impetus for it."

The first Farmers Market was held May 15, 2010, at Mock Park to host farmers, gardeners and those who wanted to create crafts for sale. It continued to be successful each year, Oelrich said, because it always had one or two big growers and a few smaller vendors to meet customers' needs.

This summer, the Farmers Market moved to the vacant lot next to the former children's library on Buchanan Street. It is open 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays.

While the market still falls under the Chamber and city, Main Street Prairie Grove has taken over management of the event, according to Rick Ault, chairman of Main Street Prairie Grove.

Ault said the market has several rules, including the vendor must be a resident or live within a 25-mile radius of Prairie Grove city limits. It is a growers' only market. Reselling is not permitted.

In addition, other restrictions are in place this summer because of covid-19 concerns.

Vendors are spaced further apart and are strongly encouraged to stay six to 10 feet away from customers when possible, wear face masks when social distancing is not possible and to wear disposable gloves during transactions. Vendors must routinely disinfect surfaces with customer contact.

Ault said vendors are not allowed to provide samples and are to wash or sanitize their hands as needed.

Ault said the number of vendors at the Farmers Market increases slightly every week and he's been pleased with the participation from the community.

Vendors are providing items that include homegrown produce, fresh eggs, plant starts, pottery, plants and pure honey, fresh cut flowers and homemade doggie treats.

The new location along Buchanan gives the market room to grow. If it needs more space, Ault said one option would be to also use Mock Park.