LYNN KUTTER ENTERPRISE-LEADER Jennifer Reams prices fireworks at the Real Deal Fireworks stand at 905 Douglas St., in Prairie Grove. The stand, owned by Steve Partain of Prairie Grove, is open everyday 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Appointments can be made or pre-orders placed for those who want to be careful because of covid-19. Call Partain at 479-283-2024.

