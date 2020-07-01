Sign in
Replica edition News Sports Opinion Record Religion Community Special Sections Photos Contact Email Updates
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Ready To Celebrate by Lynn Kutter | July 1, 2020 at 4:00 a.m.

LYNN KUTTER ENTERPRISE-LEADER Jennifer Reams prices fireworks at the Real Deal Fireworks stand at 905 Douglas St., in Prairie Grove. The stand, owned by Steve Partain of Prairie Grove, is open everyday 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Appointments can be made or pre-orders placed for those who want to be careful because of covid-19. Call Partain at 479-283-2024.

LYNN KUTTER ENTERPRISE-LEADER Jennifer Reams prices fireworks at the Real Deal Fireworks stand at 905 Douglas St., in Prairie Grove. The stand, owned by Steve Partain of Prairie Grove, is open everyday 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Appointments can be made or pre-orders placed for those who want to be careful because of covid-19. Call Partain at 479-283-2024.

LYNN KUTTER ENTERPRISE-LEADER Jennifer Reams prices fireworks at the Real Deal Fireworks stand at 905 Douglas St., in Prairie Grove. The stand, owned by Steve Partain of Prairie Grove, is open everyday 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Appointments can be made or pre-orders placed for those who want to be careful because of covid-19. Call Partain at 479-283-2024.

Sponsor Content

Comments

COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with our commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. Our commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT