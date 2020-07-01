LYNN KUTTER ENTERPRISE-LEADER These students who attend Rogers State University in Claremore, Okla., spent several hours recently rock climbing around Lincoln Lake. This was the first time the college students had been to Lincoln Lake and they read about it on an REI website that tells about mountain climbing spots across the country. Wesley DeSpain, 20, said he's not too crazy about tall heights and decided not to go all the way to the top.

Nate Jarbe, 21, of the Tulsa area climbs rocks at Lincoln Lake recently. He guessed the top was about 30 feet high. His younger brother climbed first to place an anchor at the top for safety. This rock wall has other anchors available that other climbers have previously placed.

LYNN KUTTER ENTERPRISE-LEADER Elijah Jarboe, 19, of the Tulsa area, anchors the ropes for his older brother, who is rock climbing above him at Lincoln Lake.

