LYNN KUTTER ENTERPRISE-LEADER An employee with Leming & Son Trucking in Lincoln looks over a dump truck that turned over Thursday, June 25, near the traffic light at Heritage Parkway and U.S. 62B in Prairie Grove. Police cited Gary Patton of Lincoln with careless driving. According to Sgt. Tim Standifer, Patton was eastbound on U.S. Highway 62B and traveling too fast to negotiate the curve. Patton said he fell asleep and woke up in time to avoid hitting a vehicle in the turn lane at the traffic light. Patton was taken to Washington Regional Medical Center with what appeared to be minor injuries, Standifer said. The dump truck was headed to Springdale with dirt, which all ended up on the hillside there at the intersection.

