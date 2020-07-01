LYNN KUTTER ENTERPRISE-LEADER Hampton Holdings, developer and owner of Cedar Crest subdivision, which will be on 40 acres on the southwest corner of West Woolsey Farm Road and North Broyles Avenue in Farmington, has cleared the land and started burning piles of debris. Farmington Fire Chief Bill Hellard last week said he discussed the burn piles with the developer the first day after multiple piles of debris were burning on site at the same time. Now, Hellard said, the plan is to slowly burn over the next couple of weeks. Cedar Crest will have 222 dwelling units with a combination of single family homes, townhomes and duplexes.

