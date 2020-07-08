Our love and congratulations to a special couple, my brother James, and Wilma Myers. They celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary with the party in their church fellowship hall.

Sadly, we didn't attend because of the "virus," one of many events we must miss, and many have been canceled.

Recently, I was diagnosed with an ailment I didn't welcome. I asked the doctor what I could have done to prevent it, or was there something I had done that caused it. His answer- "You just grew old." Really, as if I could help that.

So, the following: (and yes, I'm laughing.)

A SENIOR CITIZEN'S LAMENT

Thought I'd let my doctor check me

'Cause I didn't feel quite right.

And I couldn't sleep at night.

He could find no real disorder,

But he wouldn't let it rest.

What with Medicare and Blue Cross

It wouldn't hurt to do some tests.

To the hospital he sent me,

Though I didn't feel that bad.

He arranged for them to give me

Every test that could be had.

I was fluoroscoped and cystoscoped,

My aging frame displayed.

Strapped upon an ice-cold table

While my gizzards were X-rayed.

I was checked for worms and parasites,

For fungus and for crud,

While they pierced me with long needles

Taking samples of my blood.

Doctors came to check me over,

Probed and pushed and poked around,

And to make sure I was living,

They wired me for sound.

They have finally concluded;

(Their results have filled a page)

What I have will someday kill me,

My affliction is OLD AGE.

(Author Unknown)

Happy birthday to Angila Bradley, Danny Curtis, Kevin Barenberg, Eulimma Harvey, Dwain Rigsbee Jr., Andrew Stathakis, Allen Moore, Dale Hutchinson, Lynn Bush, Scott Davis, Kate Cheatham.

Happy years, all!

--MARIE ROY IS A LONG-TIME RESIDENT OF LINCOLN AND HAS WRITTEN A COMMUNITY COLUMN FOR THE ENTERPRISE-LEADER FOR MANY YEARS. THE OPINIONS EXPRESSED ARE THOSE OF THE AUTHOR.