The following is a question from a girl I love, and my response to her.

In a short and concise answer, why do you believe Christianity is the true/real religion and others are false?

Joanna, if I give you a "short and concise answer," it will answer the question but it will not answer your intent. Here is the short and concise answer, and you'll see what I mean:

Christianity is based on Jesus, and Jesus is truly God. Other religions are based on false gods. Anything false is not true or real. That's why I believe Christianity is the true/real religion.

Now you see why a short and concise answer will not tell you what you want to know. Therefore, allow me to go a bit further with a fuller, more complex response.

A major scientific principle states: Matter can be neither created [out of nothing] nor destroyed [resulting into nothing]. It can change shape, form, or appearance, but cannot be created or destroyed. But matter exists. The entire universe is made from matter.

Therefore, we must amend the principle like this: Matter can be neither created nor destroyed -- except by a force outside time and space. That force must be an uncreated, eternal, thinking Being. And by nature, He must be a creator. A person such as this can only be God. That outside force -- God -- is the only one who can make or create substance out of absolutely nothing.

Mankind is a compound creation: body and spirit. Man was created to be autonomously animated: he breathes by himself, he moves by himself, and he thinks by himself -- he's a compound miracle. It has been proven throughout human history that, although man can think up ideas, then invent and manufacture things out of processed material found in nature, man cannot create something out of nothing.

Man was created with the innate desire to worship something or someone, but rebellious or highly independent man does not want to be responsible to his Creator. Therefore, although some have chosen to believe there is no God or gods, others have generated gods from their own fanciful imagination.

Man granted these imaginary gods the ability to create themselves. Man granted them personality, spirit, and some supernatural powers, and decided to worship his own invention. However, man-made imaginations cannot answer prayer, but Jesus does answer prayer. Man-made imaginations cannot heal or speak, but Jesus interacts with us in our minds and spirits daily; and He heals. Man-made imaginations cannot guide us, but Jesus guides us in healthy, wholesome decisions.

Joanna, do you understand what you just read? It's true that I learned much of that by studying various subjects. But let me quote my Grandpa Linzey when I asked him a question. You'll find this on page 14 of my book, "Reflections on Faith & History":

The last time I saw my grandfather, Stanford Linzey, he was ninety-six years old. I asked him: "Grandpa, what is the most important thing in life? I want to pass your thought on to my children as part of their family heritage." Grandpa looked out into the field and over the horizon for a few minutes as I silently waited with eager anticipation. At last he looked toward me and pensively said, "I suppose the most important thing in life is this: everything you need to know is in The Book. You can know a lot of other things, but everything you need to know is in The Book. Study it."

Although everything we need to know for eternal life is in the Bible, I've learned a lot more information so that I can effectively fulfill what the Lord has asked me to do -- write to inform and teach people.

I've included 22 of my newspaper articles with the book and this note I am sending you, and you will increase your understanding of the Christian Faith if you read them. You must develop your Christian world-view for yourself in order to solidly establish your faith in Jesus Christ and to be able to adequately talk with others about it.

Remember that I'm available to help. But please read everything I have given you here. It won't take long, and I gladly await your next question. You ask very good questions. May the Lord bless you, abundantly, and I look forward to seeing you again in the near future.

I love you dearly, granddaughter.

Grandpa.

