Farmington Freedom Fest by Mark Humphrey | July 8, 2020 at 4:00 a.m.

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER

This family (from left): John Jenkins, Addi Cisco, 3, and Fonda Jenkins, of Farmington; enjoyed Farmington's Freedom Fest fireworks show Saturday. Their folding chairs set up along Main Street provided a good location to view the aerial display on the Fourth of July. Addi is the couple's granddaughter.

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER

This patriotic inflatable appears to be leading the cheers as residents clustered in the Brand New Church parking lot along Main Street to catch a glimpse of Farmington's Freedom Fest fireworks show to commemorate Independence Day Saturday.

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER

Fireworks created a spectacular background with Old Glory presiding over Farmington's Freedom Fest Saturday.

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER

Farmington skies showcased an aerial display of patriotism as the community celebrated Freedom Fest with a traditional fireworks show Saturday on the Fourth of July.

