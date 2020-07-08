MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER

This family (from left): John Jenkins, Addi Cisco, 3, and Fonda Jenkins, of Farmington; enjoyed Farmington's Freedom Fest fireworks show Saturday. Their folding chairs set up along Main Street provided a good location to view the aerial display on the Fourth of July. Addi is the couple's granddaughter.

This patriotic inflatable appears to be leading the cheers as residents clustered in the Brand New Church parking lot along Main Street to catch a glimpse of Farmington's Freedom Fest fireworks show to commemorate Independence Day Saturday.

Fireworks created a spectacular background with Old Glory presiding over Farmington's Freedom Fest Saturday.

Farmington skies showcased an aerial display of patriotism as the community celebrated Freedom Fest with a traditional fireworks show Saturday on the Fourth of July.

