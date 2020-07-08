LINCOLN -- Rodeo events happening in western Washington County bring welcome relief for competitors, fans, stock contractors and event managers from the drought of competition induced by the covid-19 crisis.

Rodeo fans can check out the informal Lincoln Riding Club Play Day at the LRC Arena one mile west of Lincoln July 12, featuring six categories or age groups: lead line, 8 & Under, 9-11, 12-14, 15-17, and 18 & Over -- or a Professional Bull Rider's two-day competition July 17-18 at the Ogden Ranch south of Prairie Grove in the same spot where Luke Bryan's Farm Tour was held in 2016.

LRC Play Day

After having to cancel its May 17 Play Day because rodeo arenas hadn't been given the go-ahead to open to the public yet, Lincoln Riding Club hosted a Play Day on June 7 at the LRC Arena one mile west of town.

A few changes were implemented and another Play Day was held June 28. The next Play Day is scheduled for July 12.

LRC board member Shane Downing said the Play Day starting time has been moved back because of the heat. Sign-ups will begin at 4:30 p.m. with competition getting underway at 5 p.m.

As part of safety measures put in place due to covid-19 concerns, sign-ups are now held downstairs instead of in the judge's booth overlooking the arena. Another change is the flags event has been switched to a speed competition to accommodate social distancing precautions.

"We run around one barrel and come back. That way we don't have any contact with the flag," Downing said.

In a normal event, each competitor would handle the flag.

LRC Safety Emphasis

Safety is nothing new to LRC, which has strict rules designed to protect everyone and the animals involved while hosting a competitive event. These rules were in effect long before anyone heard of covid-19 and will remain so.

As spelled out in its bylaws, LRC emphasizes safety of contestants and horses at all times.

Contestants with broken tack are not allowed to compete. Use of a halter and lead rope is required to tie horses up. A "Red" ribbon must be on the tail of all horses that have a history of kicking. If a horse kicks during a "Play Day" event, the horse will be required to wear a red ribbon during all other "Play Day" events.

Only contestants and parents, if needed, are allowed in holding pen. Contestants must stay mounted on their horse in the holding pen, and are instructed not to tie their horse up by the reins in the holding pen.

Separate entry gates and exit gates are designated. The exit gate will stay clear at all times. Contestants are not allowed to stand their horse at the exit gate. For horses with problems entering the arena, contestants are advised to make the gatekeeper aware of these situations before the class starts.

Prairie Grove PBR

A PBR event associated with Rodeo of the Ozarks at Springdale, which has been canceled for 2020, shifts to the Ogden Ranch, 11471 Illinois Chapel Road, at Prairie Grove.

The Professional Bull Riders Touring Pro Division will have performances from 8 p.m. -- 12 a.m. July 17-18, followed by musical guests. Gates open at 6 p.m. The two-day event originally scheduled at Parson's Stadium in Springdale has been moved due to covid-19 concerns. Drive-in parking will allow spectator viewing of the PBR events from private vehicles to practice social distancing.