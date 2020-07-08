DAVID KELLOGG SPECIAL TO ENTERPRISE-LEADER Prairie Grove School District staff pack up meals to deliver to their students. Prairie Grove will deliver meals through the end of July. According to school officials, Prairie Grove's highest count was to deliver to 800 children. Now, it has leveled off to about 500 children. Prairie Grove is providing breakfast and lunch.

DAVID KELLOGG SPECIAL TO ENTERPRISE-LEADER Some Prairie Grove families are placing boxes outside for the school to deliver meals to students this summer.

