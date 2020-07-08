PRAIRIE GROVE -- Local entrepreneur Nathan Ogden, explained the motivation for bringing a Professional Bull Riders Touring Pro Division event to his back 400 while driving around the Ogden Ranch.

For the first time ever PBR action comes to Prairie Grove at the Ogden Ranch, 11471 Illinois Chapel Road on July 17-18, in the same 400-acre pasture as Luke Bryan's 2016 Farm Tour. Gates open at 6 p.m. followed by bull riding from 8 p.m. - 12 a.m. and musical guests. The two-day event originally scheduled as part of the Rodeo of the Ozarks at Parson's Stadium in Springdale has been moved due to covid-19 concerns. Drive-in viewing of the PBR event will be available to practice social distancing.

Rodeo Payday

"Even the riders, they don't have a way to make a living. Stock contractors aren't making a living because everybody's canceling events, and that's why once we realized we couldn't do it at Parsons Stadium, I'm like, 'Let's go have it in the field.' If we can break even with 500 fans we're going to do it just to give the riders a place to go feed their families and the stock contractors," Ogden said, while driving across a rocky riverbed near where the Illinois River originates on his ranch.

A lot of rodeo people are out of work and Ogden, who employs a full staff as president of Pick-It Construction, sees opportunity to help the sport, while maneuvering his pickup in somewhat of a U-turn to line it up with an open gate.

"It's everybody involved, the arena staff, the announcers, music people, the food trucks that are going to show up and help those guys. I mean everybody's hurting right now," Ogden said as the excitement builds in his voice.

Flood Of Entries

While seating capacity will be scaled down from the 10,000 spectators Parsons Stadium holds, there's no shortage of bull riders anxious to compete. Entries closed June 26 at noon Mountain Daylight Savings Time and with the shortage of venues to compete, the July 17-18 Bucking At The Ranch event found itself flooded with an overwhelming number of entries.

"I just talked to the PBR office ... and as of right now we have 180 entries," Ogden said as the pickup bounces over a bump in the field. "Granted, we can't buck all those, and he says we are loaded up."

The PBR operates on three different levels of competition: the Unleash the Beast Series, Velocity Tour, and Touring Pro Division. The Prairie Grove event is officially listed as Touring Pro Division, but it quickly turned out to be much more. Ogden paraphrased what an unnamed PBR official told him, "He said, 'Basically, you have an Unleash the Beast Tour coming to Ogden Ranch because of the caliber of riders that are coming in' including the World No. 1, Jose Vitor Leme, right now."

Top PBR Riders

Leme called in the morning of the entry deadline, and he's not the only upper tier PBR rider coming to compete, which prompted Ogden to ask the PBR if Bucking At The Ranch could be extended to 40 riders per night instead of limiting the show to the Top 35 with guys like Chase Outlaw, of Hamberg, who finished No. 6 in the 2019 PBR World Finals; Ryan Dirteater, of Tahlequah, Okla., currently No. 26 in the World Standings; and Brady Simms, of Holt, Mo., sitting at No. 48 in the World Standings going into last weekend.

"Generally, we just do 35 entries. If possible we're probably going to push that a little bit, have a little more, just put on a better show for the fans," Ogden said. "It's going to be something here locally and we're trying to keep everything local as far as food truck and all that goes as well."

Trying Times

Wade Sankey, owner of Sankey Rodeo Company, a renowned stock contractor based out of Joliet, Mont., witnessed vast changes altering the traditional landscape of rodeo since the covid-19 crisis became global. Sankey began hosting ranch rodeos each weekend in June, an endeavor that won't pay the bills of feeding, housing and caring for his rough stock portfolio which contains 200 head of cattle, 300 horses including broncs, 60 bucking bulls and the company staff to manage and transport all those critters.

All those animals need some kind of rodeo work to keep them sharp once rodeo competition returns on a regular basis, but a big part of what Sankey wants to accomplish mirrors Ogden's objective of simply providing a payday opportunity for independent contractors such as pick-up men including PBR star Jess Lockwood, a native Montanan out with an injury.

"Everything is done cut-rate," Sankey said in a recent phone interview, explaining the ranch rodeos aren't sanctioned.

"In order to get PRCA sanctioning we'd have to do a lot more things and that would cost too much," Sankey said.

Real Treat For Fans

Sankey's dilemma and that of the rodeo world in general helps put the July 17-18 Bucking At The Ranch, two-day event at the Ogden Ranch which carries PBR sanctioning, into perspective for rodeo fans as a real treat showcasing an unprecedented professional rodeo performance at Prairie Grove.

To Ogden's knowledge Prairie Grove has never hosted a rodeo.

"Yeah, no rodeo. The Luke Bryan deal is the next thing. We've been wanting to do something over there since Luke Bryan came, without having to absorb the whole expense of it, and luckily our sponsors, 99 percent of them, have said, 'Yeah, we'll go to the ranch with you.' Our sponsors are what made it possible, really, for us to have the confidence to take this leap," Ogden said.

"But, you know, we're taking bull riding back to its roots. Ride on a ranch. I don't know a better place to do one than out in the middle of a cattle pasture."