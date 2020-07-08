PRAIRIE GROVE -- Prairie Grove Health and Rehab Center has met criteria set out by the state to start allowing family members to visit residents, but the center is not ready to move forward just yet, said Jayme Creek, executive director, Prairie Grove Health and Rehab Center.

Creek said she probably has more family members who would prefer the facility stay closed for the safety of the residents.

"We're taking that into consideration too," Creek said. "On our end we want it all planned. We want to feel fully confident before we allow anyone in."

Gov. Asa Hutchinson closed long-term care and similar facilities to the public on March 13 to help prevent residents from being exposed to the new coronavirus and to protect the health of the state's most vulnerable population.

He announced in June that nursing homes and other long-term care facilities would be allowed to resume visits July 1 under certain conditions.

One of the first rules was that all residents and staff members had to be tested for covid-19 and those test results reported to the Arkansas Department of Health.

Other conditions include visits have to be scheduled in advance and limited to two people for each resident. Visitors must be screened for symptoms and asked other questions related to covid-19, must wear masks at all times and sanitize their hands. Visits are to be held outside if possible with physical distancing required.

The state recently added a new restriction for visitations based on federal guidelines: the facility had to be covid-19 free for 28 consecutive days. If someone in a facility tests positive, then the 28 days start over.

Creek said everyone at the facility has been tested for the new coronavirus. The Prairie Grove facility has not had any covid-19 cases and meets the 28-day criteria. The center recently passed an inspection by the Department of Human Services.

"We're working on a plan," Creek said. "The residents definitely are missing their family members but they are holding up pretty good."

She said another consideration she is watching is the number of cases in Washington County and Arkansas. Those have spiked recently.

Creek said the center has been following all CDC guidelines and isolation measures to keep residents safe. Any new residents are in isolation for 14 days or if someone has been out of the facility, a 14-day isolation is required.

Staff are screened and temperature checks taken every day.

"If someone triggers, they have to be tested," Creek said.

Staff also are keeping a daily inventory of personal protection equipment to make sure there is enough for everyone.

Since the middle of March, residents have had a lot of FaceTime visits, window visits and front door visits through the glass, Creek said.

"We've been thinking outside the box on activities for them." Creek said, noting one day staff brought in small electric cars for the residents to race up and down the hallway.

She said the center's parent company has been very supportive as well as the community. Many local restaurants and family members have sent food for the staff in appreciation of their commitment to the residents.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson last week during his daily news conference said at least 59 nursing homes or other long-term-care facilities in the state could not reopen for visitors because a worker or resident had tested positive for the coronavirus within the past 28 days.

Hutchinson said he thought a majority of the facilities would meet the criteria to reopen when they were ready.