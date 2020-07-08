PRAIRIE GROVE

Mark Bohanan, 56, of Lincoln, was arrested June 18 in connection with disorderly conduct, public intoxication, possession of a controlled substance.

Hunter Patrick, 19, of Prairie Grove, was arrested June 18 in connection with DWI, minor in possession of alcohol, driving on a suspended driver's license, disorderly conduct.

Jessie Wells, 32, of Farmington, was arrested June 20 in connection with DWI, refusal to submit, careless driving, failure to obtain Arkansas driver's license, no proof of insurance, open container.

Jeremy Calvert, 36, of Prairie Grove, was arrested June 21 on a warrant for failure to pay.

Starla Bettencourt, 35, of Farmington, was arrested June 21 in connection with theft of property, fleeing, driving on a suspended driver's license.

Starletta Martinez, 27, of Lincoln, was cited June 21 in connection with theft of property, theft of motor fuel.

Cameron Coffey, 18, of Prairie Grove, was arrested June 22 in connection with reckless driving, fleeing, driving on a suspended driver's license, possession of a controlled substance.

James Cagle, 40, of Lincoln was arrested June 22 in connection with DWI, endangering the welfare of a minor, open container, driving on suspended driver's license, no liability insurance.

Dianna Bilbery, 56, of Stilwell, Okla., was cited June 23 on a warrant for failure to pay.

Summer Maichle, 25, of Lincoln, was cited June 25 in connection with theft of property, possession of controlled substance-felony, possession of drug paraphernalia-felony.

Robert Koonz, 45, of Prairie Grove, was arrested June 27 in connection with terroristic threatening-felony, assault-3rd degree, disorderly conduct, public intoxication.

Kenneth Collins, 32, of West Fork was cited June 27 in connection with open container, no liability insurance, expired vehicle license, speeding.

Devan Johnson, 28, of Fayetteville was cited June 27 in connection with open container.

Cody Ames, 32, of Prairie Grove, was arrested June 28 in connection with DWI.

Matthew Rowan, 28, of Fayetteville, was cited June 30 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Holly Swain, 50, of Prairie Grove, was cited July 1 on a warrant for failure to pay.