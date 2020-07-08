Editor's Note: Katie Young shared this email she received in December 2016 after her choir sang at the state Capitol for Christmas. She said this man gives some of the reasons why she has loved teaching and being with the young people of Prairie Grove.

Ms. Young,

My name is Thomas Coy and I am a part of the Curriculum and Instruction Unit at the Arkansas Department of Education. On Monday, my 6th grade daughter was singing at the Capitol, and I arrived early to get a seat. I had never been so happy that I was actually running ahead of schedule. When I arrived, your choir was joining the choir from Cotter for a wonderful collaboration. When they sang Fall on Your Knees, it was beautiful. What better thing to do in order to show the spirit of the season than to sing with another group of like-minded individuals.

I then had the absolute pleasure of hearing the choir from Prairie Grove perform an entire suite of holiday selections. Being somewhat of a Grinch, I really needed to hear the wonderful sounds that these students created. Many of the parents from our school also commented how much they enjoyed the performance. Your students were a hard act to follow.

Carol of the Bells was gorgeous, and I loved hearing all of the different parts. Likewise, the piece that you all performed with the students in the chairs using their bodies as percussion was so unique and entertaining. I cannot say enough about this wonderful group. I was in choir in high school and remembered fondly all of the great experiences that I had, and this was just what I needed when I was in a particularly foul mood. Hearing your students perform lifted my spirits and warmed my heart.

Finally, I wanted to let you know how contagious your energy must be. Your passion for your work was on full display. As a former classroom teacher and a parent, I could only hope that all of our teachers took as much joy in their jobs as you obviously do. Please do not ever lose that fire for teaching, your pride in your students, or the energy that you bring to the performance. We need more people like you in the classroom.

Thanks to you and your students for blessing me on Monday. The arts are truly alive and thriving at Prairie Grove.

Thomas Coy

Director of Curriculum and Instruction

Arkansas Department of Education