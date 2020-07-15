FARMINGTON -- The Farmington and Lincoln Back 2 School Bonanzas to help students prepare for the new year are still on tap this year but will be set up as a drive-thru service only.

Both events will be held Thursday, June 6, but at different times.

Farmington Bonanza

Farmington's Bonanza is sponsored by Farmington United Methodist Church and will be held at the church, 355 Southwinds, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 6. It is open to any children in kindergarten-12th grade.

This year, the church will offer free tennis shoes to children and a pizza to go for the family. Members of the congregation also will pray for families who come through during the day.

Mary Jane Silva, who coordinates the bonanza for the church, said she's had an "inkling" all along God wanted the bonanza to happen somehow this year, despite coronavirus concerns.

"I wasn't sure what form it would be to help the families in a way we could be safe and they could be safe," Silva said.

She said the church believes a drive-through service is the best way to help.

"We wanted to go ahead and do something to help. There's definitely still a need," Silva said.

Already, 100 families with 250 children had signed up last week for the event.

Due to covid-19, the church is requiring families to pre-register online for the event and have a confirmed appointment for a time slot. The deadline is sign up is July 24.

The church parking lot will be set up as one way only with the entrance at 355 Southwinds Drive. Cars will exit on the other side of the church onto Highway 170.

The church is asking people to wear face masks, to sanitize their hands and maintain a safe physical distance. If anyone has covid-19 symptoms -- fever, shortness of breath, sore throat or loss of taste or smell -- or is feeling sick, they are asked to not come to the event. Also, the church is is asking anyone who has been exposed to someone with covid-19 in the past 14 days to please not come.

Families are asked to remain in their vehicles and volunteers will come to them.

The bonanza also is offering kindergarten health physicals and immunizations for students in kindergarten through seventh grade by AR Care of NWA. The church is asking people who need these services to sign up between 9 a.m. and noon on Aug. 6. AR Care will set up a mobile unit in the church parking lot.

Anyone interested can go to the church website, farmingtonumc.net, and look under the Missions link for the Back 2 School Bonanza registration form or use the link provided in the breakout box.

Lincoln Bonanza

Lincoln's Back 2 School Bonanza is sponsored by Central United Methodist Church in partnership with Bright Futures Lincoln. Volunteers will be handing out free tennis shoes and backpacks in a drive-through event only.

Pick-up will be 4-7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 6, at Lincoln Elementary School and items will be picked up in the child's name. Families are asked to stay in their vehicles and volunteers will come to them.

The entrance of the drive-through will be at the back of the elementary school so the line can extend through the middle school gym's parking lot.

Anyone who registers for the event will receive the items during the event times. Vouchers will be given for hair appointments for any parents who request that on the form for their children.

For parents who need help with shoe size, paper copies of a shoe sizing chart are available at the Lincoln, Cane Hill, Evansville and Morrow post office buildings.

For more information, go to the Bright Futures Lincoln Facebook page.