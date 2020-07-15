LINCOLN -- Calamity reared its ugly head the day Miss Rodeo of the Ozarks Danyel Moore went to purchase a horse she longed to own since the day it was born.

The mare, a mix of one-fourth American Paint and three-fourths quarter horse, belonged to a friend who raised the filly. All the while Moore wanted to buy her.

"I wanted her since the day she was born, and he was mad cause he didn't like that she was solid white," Moore said.

Moore let it be known she wanted the horse, but her friend wouldn't sell in spite of his misgivings about the animal's color.

Cowgirls can be persistent almost to a fault and Moore kept on offering to buy the horse.

"Finally, when she was almost two he decided that he would be willing to part with her, but maybe," Moore said.

Moore, sensing opportunity, decided to seal the deal.

She made her way over to her friend's place, telling him she was going to see the horse with every intention of bringing the horse home.

But the horse, which had never been touched, got spooked when they were trying to catch her. In a panic, the horse hit its face on the corner of a post puncturing a hole about 4 inches across completely through the nasal bone.

The blow knocked the horse out and the owner wasn't sure the animal would live another day, telling Moore that if the animal survived the night he would just give her the horse because he didn't want to nurture the horse back to health.

Moore grew up going to church with her grandma every Sunday, every Wednesday and sometimes Sunday evenings, too -- so she knew what to do when cowgirls get ahold of something bigger than they can handle on their own -- she prayed.

"Religion is a big part of my life, too, and I prayed. I prayed hard over her," Moore said. "My grandma prayed for her, I prayed for her, everybody I knew was praying."

There was a destiny for this horse to fulfill and when the animal was alive the next morning Moore took possession. The horse she longed to acquire for the better part of two years was now hers -- although severely wounded.

"You couldn't stand in front of her for two months because she would blow snot on you," Moore said.

Moore devoted herself to healing the horse, which she registered its name of "Stylin' Like Me," while using the barn name of "Holly."

"It took months, but I finally doctored her enough that I got the hole closed on her little face here and I named her Holly because she was holey," Moore said. "I think that having doctored her every day like that for so long when I first got her, I think that really helped her bond with me."

Holly, now 4, shows no sign of physical impairments beyond the hole still visible on her face. The tandem competed at Lincoln Riding Club's Sunday Play Day getting a time of 24.253 in the barrel race, placing fifth in the speed race, and a no-score in pole bending because of a broken pattern.

Holly carried Moore to a third place in the Wild-Card event dubbed "the Serpentine Twist" by LRC Treasurer, Amanda Arnold, who announced the event.

Crowned Miss Rodeo of the Ozarks during the 2019 rodeo, Moore's horse plays a large role in her public appearances and Holly's discipline is evident. Camera flashes don't startle Holly, now comfortable around people and as devoted to her owner as Moore has been in bringing the mare back from the brink of death.

"You rescued her," a bystander told Moore in the midst of hearing the story.

Moore and Holly will make a guest appearance at the 67th annual Lincoln Rodeo Aug. 6-8.