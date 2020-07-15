Any perceived rift between Lincoln Riding Club and Springdale's Rodeo of the Ozarks doesn't exist -- according to LRC board members.

On June 23 Lincoln Riding Club acted quickly to dispel misinformation circulating that the 67th annual Lincoln Rodeo scheduled for Aug. 6-8 had been canceled due to covid-19. A board member of the Rodeo of the Ozarks mistakenly told the media that the Lincoln Rodeo was canceled along with the Springdale event.

Since then, LRC members have regularly fielded inquiries as to the Lincoln Rodeo's status, all the while maintaining their stance of wanting to hold the rodeo, but waiting for a response from the Arkansas Dept. of Health.

"We never had planned to cancel the rodeo. We were really hopeful that we would be able to have a rodeo," said LRC Secretary/Reporter Marlana Edgmon. "We were not in conflict with Springdale at all. It shocked us whenever we seen they said that we were canceled. It just scared us that people would think that we were canceled also when that decision hadn't been made by the CDC and we were scared people would just mark us off and be like, 'Oh, they're not having the rodeo anyways.'"

A member of the Siloam Springs Riding Club alerted Lincoln to the published report and LRC immediately began informing the public that wasn't accurate.

"We were able to head it off super fast and we have no problem with Springdale whatsoever. We just wanted to correct it," Edgmon said. "There's so much stuff being canceled it's hard to keep up with what's not. We were just fortunate enough that we're getting to have ours."

During their July 7 meeting LRC members learned this year's rodeo is a go for Aug. 6-8 with approval from the State Health Dept. and a few changes limiting the number of spectators and no public grand entry or street dance.

According to LRC board member Shane Downing canceling the 67th annual Lincoln Rodeo was never on the club's agenda.

"We were doing everything we could to make this happen," Downing said. "Everybody in the community is excited about what's going on. It's going real well. Just to be able to have the community gather again is a blessing. Everybody just does what they're supposed to do and everybody's doing an excellent job."

Danyel Moore, Miss Rodeo of the Ozarks 2019, will be among the guest royalty attending the 67th annual Lincoln Rodeo. Deprived of opportunity to preside over her own rodeo canceled due to covid-19, appearing at the Lincoln Rodeo grants Moore a public appearance within the close vicinity of Springdale. With no 2020 queen selected, the Springdale board is allowing her to redeem her reign to a certain extent.

"I actually missed a bunch of rodeos because of the covid scare so I'm really excited that because my rodeo was canceled, I actually get a chance to go to those again since I missed them," Moore said.

Moore and her 4-year-old mare, "Holly," a horse she acquired and nurtured back to health after an accident resulted in a broken nasal bone two years ago, competed in the LRC Play Day Sunday in barrel racing, pole bending, a speed race and a wild card event.

"I got to come over here. I brought my young horse and I got to let her see the sights and exercise her a little bit and had some fun," Moore said.

The Play Day looms large for Moore and "Holly" without getting to participate in the usual summer-long slate of rodeos. Rodeo stock need workouts, too.

"Got to keep them sharp, take them places, let them see the sights," Moore said. "They need the practice just like people do."

En route to Lincoln a rear tire blew out on the horse trailer Moore used to transport her mount. Lincoln Riding Club president Jimmy Jetton changed the tire and once the event concluded Moore was on her way home without delay.

"I drove on three tires on the way here. He came over here and he helped me out. He replaced it before I even knew what was going on," Moore said. "It just makes you feel like you're right at home. It's awesome, I appreciate the people around."

She flashed Jetton a contagious smile -- treated like royalty.

